Teen remains at large following shooting

A 15-year-old boy who fled the home where a man was shot and killed Friday just north of Rhome remains at large.

The Wise Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for the teen, who left the home on Private Road 4732 on a black Suzuki motorcycle soon after the shooting.

“We’re still in the process of trying to get the young man found,” said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. “We do have concerns that he may be armed and would ask to exercise caution. But we’d like for the young to come in so we can this case resolved.”

David Oakes, 49, was pronounced dead on scene after being shot multiple times around 10 p.m. His body has been taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Akin said a 911 call was received from the residence.

“It was obvious there was an argument going on in the house prior to the shooting,” he said.

Other family members were present at the home.