Storm causes outages

Lightning and high winds that accompanied Sunday night’s storms left many people without electricity long after the showers blew through.

Oncor spokesperson Sabrina Easley said 175 customers were still without electricity as of 9:25 p.m. Most of those were in the Boyd area. She said power is expected to be restored by midnight.

Wise Electric Co-op had 277 customers without power as of 10 p.m. with the bulk of those around Boyd; just north of Springtown; and on the north end of Lake Bridgeport, west of Chico.

Co-op spokesperson Chris Walsh said “barring any other weather or extenuating circumstances” all power should be restored in two to four hours. He said lightning most likely caused the outages.