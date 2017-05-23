Storm causes damage in Slidell area

Slidell firefighters reported damage in their district from a storm that rolled through early Tuesday morning.

An awning at Slidell Baptist Church reportedly collapsed onto a church bus at County Road 2822. There was damage on the Slidell ISD campus off Farm Road 455. A single-wide mobile home on County Road 2723 also sustained damage.

Firefighters reported several downed trees and power lines along with power outages. Oncor reported 379 customers without power in Wise County.

The storm moved into the area from Montague County shortly after midnight with winds in excess of 50 mph.