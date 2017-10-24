Smith appointed district judge

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed attorney Brock Smith of Decatur judge of the 271st Judicial District Court. His term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2018.

The governor’s office announced the appointment in a press release Tuesday afternoon. The elected position has been vacant since the death of Judge John Fostel on June 2, 2017.

Smith, president of Brock Smith Law Firm, P.C., previously served as the district attorney for the 235th Judicial District and the 271st Judicial District. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and former chairman of the State Bar Grievance Committee 14B.

Smith is a member and past president of the Wise County Bar Association, member of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce and a former member and director of the Texas District and Attorneys Association.

Additionally, he is a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America and a member and past president of the Lion’s Club of Decatur. Smith received a Bachelor of Arts in government and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University.

Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.