Pursuit ends in Aurora

A man and woman in a Dodge pickup led Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit on Farm Road 730 into Wise County Monday evening.

The pursuit ended with the male being sprayed with pepper spray after fleeing on foot in a field on Rhett Court near Airfield Road in Aurora. The woman was stopped by Rhome officers and then transferred into the custody of Tarrant County deputies, according to Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David McClelland.

Their identities and any charges are not available at this time.

McClelland said the pursuit started after the truck failed to yield the right-of-way in front of a deputy. The deputy attempted a stop and the pick-up failed to stop, starting the pursuit.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit on FM 730. It continued onto several county roads and Farm Road 718 before coming to an end shortly after 6 p.m.