Pedestrian struck, killed in traffic accident

A teenager died after he was struck by a car on Texas 114 northwest of Paradise Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Department of Public Safety Trooper Shawn Younger said the car that struck the teenage pedestrian, driven by Josh Hartsell, 30, of Bridgeport, was traveling westbound from Paradise when Hartsell noticed a vehicle with no lights parked on the side of Texas 114. Younger said that according to witnesses interviewed at the scene, as Hartsell passed the parked vehicle the teenager, who’d been standing in front of the parked vehicle, appeared to have jumped out in front of Hartsell’s car.

The teenager died in the ambulance en route to Wise Regional. His name has been withheld pending notification of family members.

Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Department of Public Safety, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Air Evac Lifeteam 68 and Paradise Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.