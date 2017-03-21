Parr booked on felony charges

Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Wise County Jail after being indicted last week on multiple felony charges.

He posted a total bond of $29,000 and was released.

He is facing the following indictments: theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, third-degree felony, ($10,000 bond); abuse of official capacity greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, state jail felony, ($5,000 bond); and seven counts of tampering with government record defraud/harm, state jail felonies, ($2,000 bond for each count).

A story on the indictments ran in the weekend Wise County Messenger. More details will be in the midweek paper on newsstands Wednesday.