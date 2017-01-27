A Decatur police officer was air lifted to the hospital after his parked car was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 81/287 Thursday.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Carson Bening said the officer was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 in Decatur, just past W. Ford St., when a tractor-trailer traveling south moved onto the shoulder for unknown reasons and rear-ended the officer’s car. The wreck occurred around 11:30 p.m.

The officer’s Tahoe came to rest upside down off the highway. The tractor-trailer drove off the highway less than a quarter-mile further southbound, coming to rest next to the parking lot of Americas Best Value Inn.

The officer was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam 68 to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the Wise Health System main campus with no visible injuries. Names have not been released pending notification of family members.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Air Evac Lifeteam 68 and Decatur police and fire departments responded.

The incident is still under investigation.