November 2017 election results

The unofficial results are in for the November 2017 election. Paradise voters chose school board and city council members, and Decatur voters approved a Wise County Water Supply District proposition. There were also seven statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Wise County voting totals are as follows:

Paradise School Board

Place 3

Heath Smith — 239 votes

Kevin Howerton — 53 votes

Deidre Wise — 71 votes

Place 4

Susie Burt — 181 votes

Jody Yates — 103 votes

Jan Cosgrove — 78 votes

Place 5

Chad Cox — 148 votes

Scott Cox — 215 votes

Place 7 (unexpired term)

Kendall Williams — 82 votes

Renea Remmele — 244 votes

Mike Christensen — 46 votes

Paradise City Council

Mayor

Roy Steel (ran unopposed) — 34 votes

Place 1

Amanda Black (ran unopposed) — 29 votes

Place 3

Sandy Onks (ran unopposed) — 33 votes

Place 4

Chris Harris — 19 votes

Robert Owensby — 27 votes

Place 5

Michael Robertson — 21 votes

John Ward — 26 votes

Decatur WCWSD Proposition

For — 77 votes

Against — 66 votes

State Constitutional Amendments

Proposition 1

For — 1,301 votes

Against — 306 votes

Proposition 2

For — 1,025 votes

Against — 562 votes

Proposition 3

For — 1,259 votes

Against — 340 votes

Proposition 4

For — 1,018 votes

Against — 548 votes

Proposition 5

For — 776 votes

Against — 792 votes

Proposition 6

For — 1,272 votes

Against — 323 votes

Proposition 7

For — 783 votes

Against — 797 votes