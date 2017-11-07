November 2017 election results

The unofficial results are in for the November 2017 election. Paradise voters chose school board and city council members, and Decatur voters approved a Wise County Water Supply District proposition. There were also seven statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Wise County voting totals are as follows:
Paradise School Board
Place 3
Heath Smith — 239 votes
Kevin Howerton — 53 votes
Deidre Wise — 71 votes
Place 4
Susie Burt — 181 votes
Jody Yates — 103 votes
Jan Cosgrove — 78 votes
Place 5
Chad Cox — 148 votes
Scott Cox — 215 votes
Place 7 (unexpired term)
Kendall Williams — 82 votes
Renea Remmele — 244 votes
Mike Christensen — 46 votes
Paradise City Council
Mayor
Roy Steel (ran unopposed) — 34 votes
Place 1
Amanda Black (ran unopposed) — 29 votes
Place 3
Sandy Onks (ran unopposed) — 33 votes
Place 4
Chris Harris — 19 votes
Robert Owensby — 27 votes
Place 5
Michael Robertson — 21 votes
John Ward — 26 votes
Decatur WCWSD Proposition
For — 77 votes
Against — 66 votes
State Constitutional Amendments
Proposition 1
For — 1,301 votes
Against — 306 votes
Proposition 2
For — 1,025 votes
Against — 562 votes
Proposition 3
For — 1,259 votes
Against — 340 votes
Proposition 4
For — 1,018 votes
Against — 548 votes
Proposition 5
For — 776 votes
Against — 792 votes
Proposition 6
For — 1,272 votes
Against — 323 votes
Proposition 7
For — 783 votes
Against — 797 votes