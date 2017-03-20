Multiple people injured in 3-vehicle crash

Two people were taken to a Fort Worth hospital Monday following a three-vehicle accident on Farm Road 730 south of Boyd.

Department of Public Safety Trooper William Wallace said a small sports utility vehicle was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn left onto County Road 4770 about 4:45 p.m. when it was struck from behind by a pickup. The impact pushed the SUV into oncoming traffic where it struck a southbound passenger car.

The passenger car spun around, ran across the northbound lanes and through a fence. Wallace said the driver kept her foot on the accelerator, ran through a pasture and hit a tree before coming to rest at the edge of a creek, about 100 yards from the initial impact.

Although names were not available at the scene, Wallace said the driver of the passenger car, an elderly woman, and her male passenger were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth by Wise County EMS.

Two women and an 18-month-old who were in the SUV were taken to Wise Health System in Decatur, according to Wallace. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

More information will be posted as it’s available.