Motorcyclist killed in head-on wreck

One man was killed when his motorcycle was struck head-on by an SUV on Farm Road 730 near County Road 4765 south of Boyd.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia said the motorcyclist was northbound on 730 when when a southbound Lincoln SUV crossed the median for unknown reasons and struck the motorcycle. The SUV came in the grass on the west side of the road.

The SUV’s driver was taken via ambulance to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Azle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays.

The identities of both drivers have been withheld, pending notification of family. More information will be posted as it’s made available.