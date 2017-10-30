Monday, October 30, 2017

HOUSE FIRE – Fire destroyed a trailer home at 102 Lange Way in New Fairview Friday night. Firefighters from East Wise, Decatur, Rhome, Newark and Haslet battled the blaze that was reported at 10 p.m. as a fire investigation. By the time the first units arrived, the home was fully involved. “The whole back side was on fire,” said Jim Blackney, East Wise Assistant Fire Chief. “We went defensive right off. There was no way to send anyone in.” The structure was a total loss as fire tore through it. The cause of the fire was unknown Friday night. Blackney said the single occupant was out of the home by the time firefighters arrived. Medics were called to the scene to check the man for smoke inhalation. He refused to go to the hospital. The Red Cross was asked to make the scene to help the resident.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR – Dr. Dan Mallory was named Decatur Citizen of the Year at Saturday’s Chamber of Commerce banquet and auction at the Decatur Conference Center. Mallory, a local orthodontist, is founder of Live Thankfully, a program that provides food for families during the holidays. He’s an elder in his church, a Scoutmaster and a former board member of the Wise Health Foundation and Wise County Christian Counseling. He and his wife, Allison, have three children. Also honored Saturday night was Jackie Boyd of Decatur. He received a special award for his years of community service.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS – The postseason gets underway tonight for the Decatur and Alvord volleyball teams. Decatur takes on North Hills in a 4A Region II bi-district match at 7 p.m. at Advantage Sports Complex in Carrollton. Alvord faces Valley View in a 2A Region II bi-district match at 7 p.m. at UNT. Tuesday, Boyd travels to Aledo to battle Tolar in a 3A Region II bi-district tilt at 8 p.m. Chico takes on Collinsville in a 2A Region II bi-district match at Gainesville at 7 p.m.

HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK – Slidell’s annual Halloween in the Park is Tuesday in downtown Slidell. It includes a haunted hayride, trunk or treating, free food and refreshments. Vote for best trunk or treat, which begins at 6 p.m. and Haunted Hayride starts at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Slidell First Baptist Church and Greenwood/Slidell Volunteer Fire Department.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Morris Memorial Methodist Church in Chico will hold Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will include a bounce house, hot dogs, popcorn and candy.

BRIDGEPORT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Bridgeport Spirit of Christmas applications are now available at the Bridgeport Public Library. Applications will be accepted at the library during regular business hours and are due by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

PRESCRIBED BURNING – Prescribed burning is scheduled to take place in the northern part of the LBJ National Grasslands today.

SUIT UP AND SAY BOO – Bridgeport Main Street and the Halsell Street Merchants will hold the annual Suit Up and Say Boo event 5-6 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Bridgeport. Show off your Halloween costumes while you trick-or-treat with the Halsell Street merchants. Mayor Randy Singleton will lead everyone down the sidewalks beginning at 5 p.m. at the Arcadia Theatre, 1009 Halsell St. Call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404.

DAV YARD SALE – Disabled American Veterans will hold a yard sale Friday and Saturday at the DAV Hall on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur. Donations are now being accepted. Call 940-389-1922.

VOTE EARLY – Early voting for the Nov. 7 election continues today with polls open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St.

TRUNK OR TREAT – The Hills Nursing and Rehab will host a trunk or treat 4:30-6:30 p.m. today. There will be a bounce house, hot dogs, face painting, and lots of candy.

FUNERALS – Service for Ying Chang, 95, of Decatur is 8 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Windell Lamance, 91, of Boyd is 10 a.m. Thursday at Garvin Methodist Church with burial at Garvin Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Jerry Ballard, 75, of Runaway Bay is 11 a.m. today at Eternal Oaks Cemetery in Runaway Bay. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.