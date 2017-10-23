Monday, October 23, 2017

1 KILLED IN HOUSE FIRE – A Bridgeport man suffered fatal injuries from a house fire late Saturday night. Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said Wesley Russell, 48, was taken by ground ambulance to Wise Health System as medics performed CPR, but Russell later died. Russell was found in his home in the 1000 block of Shady Oaks Drive after police and fire departments responded to a call about a house fire around 11 p.m. Stanford said officers arrived to find the back part of the house on fire. They attempted to enter the home but were unable due to heavy smoke. Fire departments from Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport, Paradise and Runaway Bay responded to the blaze, which was extinguished around 1 a.m. Wise County EMS also responded to the scene. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but Stanford said it could have started from a lightning strike from storms that were passing through the area at the time.

BRIDGEPORT SCALES BACK ANNEXATION PLANS – The Bridgeport City Council decided after a special meeting Thursday to no longer pursue annexation for the areas west of East Farm Road 1658 after receiving numerous citizen complaints. The council will still vote Nov. 13 to decide whether to annex the other parcels of land in their original annexation plan. According to the release, the remaining areas still up for annexation are either surrounded by the city limits or have or will have access to utilities and other city services. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE K-9 PARTNER MISSING – A Wise County K-9 officer was still missing Monday morning after strong storms passed through Wise County Saturday night into Sunday morning. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said in a Facebook post that Rayco’s kennel was destroyed in the storm. Akin said Rayco’s handler, JT Manoushagian, went outside early Sunday morning to find Rayco missing. He was last seen just north and west of the Weatherford College Wise County campus off of FM 1655. “There’s no indication he was injured,” Akin said. “The best case scenario is we believe he’s still in the area.” Officers spent the day Sunday searching the area between U.S. 380 and Farm Road 1810, primarily in the area of the FM 1655 corridor. Rayco is a 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd. If you see him, call dispatch at 940-627-5971.

SOSA ANNOUNCES RUN FOR JP 2 – Tammy Sosa of Chico announced Saturday at Chico Fest that she will run for Precinct 2 justice of the peace in 2018. Sosa, who has been chief clerk in the JP 2 office since 2004, will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary. “I believe with 13 years experience in the JP 2 office and being a lifetime resident of Precinct 2, I have the experience and responsibility to meet the needs of the citizens of Wise County Precinct 2,” she said. Other candidates also running for the post in the Republican primary are Ashly DoByns, Callie Manning and Kim Redman.

WATER LINE REPLACEMENTS – The City of Bridgeport will begin replacing the water line along 10th Street today. Construction will begin at the intersection of Wootton Avenue and 10th Street and progress north toward U.S. 380. During day time hours while workers are in the field, portions of 10th Street may be temporarily closed. As work progresses, any water service interruptions will be scheduled and advanced notice provided. Call City Hall if you have any questions, 940-683-3400.

EARLY VOTING BEGINS – The two week early voting period for the Nov. 7 election begins today. Polls are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today at four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St. Read more about what is on the ballot in the weekend Messenger on newsstands now.

CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS – Wise County runners will bid for state spots today, competing at regional meets. Decatur, Alvord, Chico and Slidell runners will compete at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. Boyd, Paradise and Northwest runners are in Lubbock for the Region I championships.

VOLLEYBALL PLAY GOES VIRAL – Video of Decatur volleyball player Autumn Finney’s amazing diving save in Friday’s game against Krum has been shared thousands of times online over the weekend. She even landed on the ESPN Sports Center’s Top Plays. Read more and watch the video online at WCMessenger.com.

RAINFALL REPORT – Rainfall totals from this weekend’s storms included 0.6 of an inch in Bridgeport and Greenwood, 0.5 in Alvord, 0.46 in Decatur, 0.25 in Cottondale and 0.2 in Rhome.

COLLEGE NIGHT – Weatherford College Wise County will host the 16th Annual College Night tonight from 5-7 p.m. More than 40 different colleges and universities, along with representatives form 6-8 different Weatherford College academic programs, will be present to answer questions and provide college information to students and parents. There will also be a Financial Aid Information session directed to parents of high school seniors beginning at 6 p.m. in the WCWC Lecture Hall. Call 940-627-2690, or email wisecounty@wc.edu.

PBR AUTOGRAPHS – Eighteen PBR athletes who live in Wise County will sign autographs for free at Fit-N-Wise’s Mobile Sports Medicine Unit parked outside Wal-Mart 5-6 p.m. Tuesday.

FUNERALS – Service for Jo Ann Gann, 84, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Bill Gholson, 74, of Bridgeport is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cundiff Baptist Church on 1810 in Jack County. Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.