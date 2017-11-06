Monday, November 6, 2017

FORESTBURG MAN KILLED IN CRASH – Joshua Walters, 34, of Forestburg was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle ran off the road near the intersection of Farm Roads 405 and 51 North near Slidell. Department of Public Safety Trooper Carson Bening said Walters was traveling eastbound on 455 and likely took a curve too fast, causing him to run off the road and hit an embankment. Walters was not wearing a helmet. The trooper said it’s unclear when the accident occurred. A passerby spotted the motorcycle and called 911 around 10:25 p.m. Walters was pronounced dead by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow.

BRIDGEPORT, DECATUR TEAMS FINISH FIFTH – The Bridgeport Bulls and Decatur Lady Eagles took fifth in the 4A races at the UIL cross country championships. The Boyd Yellowjackets finished eighth in 3A. Stories of all the weekend races are posted at wcmessenger.com.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS – Decatur and Boyd will play region quarterfinal matches Tuesday. Boyd takes on Peaster at 6:30 p.m. in Jacksboro. Decatur faces rival Argyle at 7 p.m. at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club.

HOOPS SEASON STARTS – The Decatur Lady Eagles head to Eaton for their season opener on the basketball court at 7:30 tonight.

DECATUR 4-H MEETING – The Decatur 4-H Club meeting that was scheduled for today will instead be held 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds. The club’s regular meeting date is the second Monday of the month.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Bridgeport today. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care, 2202 U.S. 380 No. 112. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group meets 6 p.m. Tuesday at the old Fit-N-Wise building, 609 Medical Center Dr. in Decatur.

SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise Alzheimer’s Group meets 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group will show a DVD presentation of noted speaker Heather McKay’s presentation on how to communicate with someone who has Alzheimer’s at 6:15 p.m. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

CITIZENS GROUP MEETING – Wise Citizens for Property Rights, a group that is petitioning for an election to end involuntary annexation in the county, will meet to discuss the petition and the current status of Bridgeport’s annexation plans at 6 tonight at the Lion’s Club in Bridgeport.

PARENT NIGHT – Bridgeport High School will hold an informational session for parents of juniors and seniors 6 tonight in the high school library. Counselors will discuss the college application process, financial aid and scholarships.

ABWN MEETING – Area Business Women’s Network is having its regular monthly lunch 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Decatur Conference Center. RSVP to info@abwn.org by noon Tuesday. Cost is $11 for members and first time guests. Bring business cards to network and a door prize.

LITTLE DRIBBLERS – Sign ups for Wise County Little Dribblers are open through the month of November. Practice starts in January with games through Spring Break. Call Shayler Carlton Shepard at 817-243-4513. Forms are available on their Facebook page or at Decatur elementary schools.

RELAY KICKOFF – Relay For Life of Wise County Kickoff is 6-7 tonight at Candlewood Suites in Decatur. Everyone who wants to learn about Relay For Life, join a team or form a team is invited. For more information call Chet Nibblet, 940-627-4356; Gina Tackett, 940-389-9309; or Kathy Hughes, 940-255-2944.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – Wise County Chamber of Commerce November Luncheon is noon-1 p.m. today at the Decatur Conference Center. Representative Phil King will be guest speaker. Lunch is $12 per person. RSVP via email to info@wisecountychamber.com or purchase your tickets at www.wisecountychamber.com.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Larry Cox, 70, of Rhome is 1 p.m. today at Speedway Christian Fellowship in Justin. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Ashley Dawn Berrier, 32, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Joseph Jordan, 72, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Boyd. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Karl “K.C.” Schoenthal, 54, of Paradise is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Flugencio S. Hernandez, 90, of Boyd is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 5-7 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Harold Read, 89, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Paradise Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Eula Cook, 93, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Richard L. Boykins, 73, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Alvord. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Tayslea Alyvia Knabe, infant daughter of Richard Knabe and Rachael West of Decatur, is 2 p.m. today at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 12:30-1:30 p.m. today in the chapel at Jones-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Lonnie Denman, 74, of Chico is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 3. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Brian Eustace, 33, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones-Bridgeport.