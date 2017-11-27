Monday, November 27, 2017

FAMILY KILLED IN HOUSE FIRE – Four members of a Bridgeport family were killed in an early-morning house fire Saturday in Garland. According to a report by NBC Channel 5, the victims are Lorenzo Castillo, 40; his wife, Ana Castillo, 29; and the couple’s two youngest children. Their oldest child escaped along with four other people in the home. The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. The family was visiting Lorenzo’s brother at their Garland home.

EAGLES ADVANCE – Decatur beats Andrews 55-48 to win the area title Friday and reach the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Dane Fitzgerald, who had not played since breaking his sternum on Sept. 8, returned for the game and hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass to help Decatur reach the 4A Division I regional round. Decatur will take on District 4-4A Division I foe Hirschi at 7 p.m. Friday at the C.H. Collins Complex in Denton.

ROAD CLOSURE – Texas 114 on the south side of Bridgeport will be completely shut down to all traffic from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Work will be performed on the viaduct bridge. Detour information signs have been placed near the area where the road work will take place.

GOSPEL OPRY – The Gospel Opry Sing-along program is 6:30 tonight in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Admission is free. An offering will be accepted to be used toward museum expenses.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Boyd today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care Associates, 133 N. 730 Suite 105. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Dick Gilley at 940-626-1890 for more information.

FIDDLE PERFORMANCE – The Bridgeport Public Library will have a guest performance by champion fiddle player Dale Morris 4 p.m. Tuesday. Morris has worked with artists such as Marty Robbins, Ray Price, Sons of the Pioneers, Johnny Rodriguez and many others. He currently operates a teaching studio in Boyd and will be demonstrating some of his teaching methods as well as performing. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

LITTLE DRIBBLERS DEADLINE – Deadline for Wise County Little Dribblers basketball for pre-K through fourth grade is Friday. Forms are available at Decatur elementary schools.

SANTA AND THE STAGECOACH – Santa and the Stagecoach is 5:30-7 tonight at Bridgeport City Hall. It features the tree lighting, live entertainment, photos with Santa Claus, kid crafts, food and drinks, cookie decorating, donation stations, letters to Santa and holiday family fun. Bridgeport Santa Cops will be accepting new unwrapped toys, monetary donations and gift cards. Bridgeport Lions Club will be accepting lightly used coats of all sizes for their coat drive. The City of Bridgeport will be accepting canned and non-perishable food items for their canned food drive. For more information, call Bridgeport City Hall at 940-683-3400.

DECATUR JOINT WORKSHOP – Decatur’s city council and planning and zoning commission will hold a joint workshop tonight to discuss a number of items, including possibly extending the downtown land use district. The request to look at extending the downtown land use district north to Ash Street and south to Brady Street, with the east and west boundaries remaining the same, came from the Decatur Main Street Board. The workshop will also include discussion of a Hale Street corridor mixed-use land use designation and the extension of land uses in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). The joint workshop will begin at 5 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut St. That will be followed by the regular monthly council workshop to hear department reports. The regular council meeting will take place at 6 p.m.

FUNERAL – Service for Balie Christine Jackson-Samford, 25, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Dorothy Juanita (Nita) Ogle, 91, of Bowie, formerly of Decatur, is 2 p.m. today at Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.