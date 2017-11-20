Monday, November 20, 2017

INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER CONVICTION – Nathen Wayne Dawson, 24, of Chico was found guilty Thursday of intoxication manslaughter stemming from a fatal wreck near Boyd. Late Friday afternoon, a Wise County jury delivered its verdict of five years in prison. The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon before finding Dawson guilty in the wreck that killed 17-year-old Christopher Bragg, a Lake Dallas resident. The wreck happened at a sharp curve on County Road 4590 just off Texas 114 west of Boyd around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 2015.

HAYS SEEKS THIRD TERM AS JP – Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays announced she is seeking re-election in 2018. She will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary. “It is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Precinct 3 as their justice of the peace,” she said. “They have entrusted me with ensuring that justice is well served, and that everyone is treated fairly and respectfully. I take this responsibility very seriously and believe that I have proven worthy of that trust. I am grateful for the support that I have received over the last seven years, and I am respectfully asking the voters to re-elect me to a third term.” Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger.

EAGLES ADVANCE – Behind a big second half from quarterback Wilson Hicks and running back A.J. Martinez, Decatur knocked off Wylie 48-34 in the 4A Division I bi-district round Friday in Graham. In other Friday night results, Godley edged Bridgeport 32-28 in the 4A Division I bi-district game at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium. Alvord lost to Celeste 48-20 in the Class 2A Division I bi-district game. Comanche beat Boyd 40-21 in their 3A Division I bi-district game.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock, and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur Wesley Center, 200 East Main. The Society will host their annual Thanksgiving Dinner. There will be election of new officers for 2018 and a rock-related auction for scholarship fund. Visitors are welcome. Call 940-735-0361.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System, the Wise and Montague County Medical Society and Renew Home Health will host a Diabetes Support Group 6:30 tonight in the Education Room of the hospital in Decatur. Dr. Brad Faglie will host a question-and-answer session on the trials and triumphs of living with diabetes and plans of action. If you have diabetes or know someone with diabetes, you are invited. If it’s your first meeting, come at 6:15 to meet Dr. Faglie and get an introduction to the basics.

BAKE SALE – The Aggie Moms Club will hold a bake sale 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at First State Bank in Decatur.

FREE MOVIE – Bridgeport Box Office Presents “Sing” at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Arcadia, 1009 Halsell St. This is a free event and doors open 30 minutes prior to movie. Concessions will be on sale. Call 940-683-3480.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise Area Relief Mission (WARM) is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Turkey Tuesday event. WARM will be passing out turkeys and pumpkin pies Tuesday. Sign up to volunteer at www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0d4facad22a4fa7-turkey or visit www.warmtx.org.

FUNERALS – Service for Dorotha Small, 96, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. today at Decatur Church of Christ with burial at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Judy Kay Smith, 71, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawkins-Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Willis White, 89, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Madeleine Martin, 64, of Newark is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICE for Eleanor Kay Howard, 56, of Boyd will be held at a later date. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Brandon Lee Duncan, 24, is 11 a.m. today in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with burial at Montague Cemetery.