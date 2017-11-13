Monday, November 13, 2017

BOYD HEADS TO STATE – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets beat Alpine and Brock in straight sets at the 3A Region I tournament last week to earn their first trip to the state tournament. Boyd will play Goliad at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS – Alvord, Chico, Boyd, Bridgeport and Decatur are headed to the postseason. Chico will face Valley View at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Krum. Alvord takes on Celeste at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ron Poe Stadium in McKinney. Bridgeport will play Godley at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Aledo. Decatur will battle Abilene Wylie at 7:30 p.m. in Graham. Boyd will meet Comanche at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Granbury.

FILING PERIOD OPENS – Saturday was the first day candidates could file to run for office in the March 6, 2018, primary. Deadline to file is 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11. Although local candidates have been “announcing” they plan to run for county office, they must officially file with their respective parties in this 31-day window.

APPLEWHITE SEEKS CONSTABLE JOB – Charles Applewhite, who lives near Aurora, announced Friday he will run for Precinct 3 constable in 2018. Applewhite, a reserve deputy for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, has been in law enforcement since 1985. He was previously an investigator with the sheriff’s office and has worked at Metroplex police departments, as well as the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. “I have the knowledge and experience to provide a level of service to that precinct they haven’t seen before,” Applewhite said. “People will know I’m there.” Applewhite will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary. Cary Mellema is also running for the post on the Republican ticket. The position is vacant following Doug Parr’s criminal plea deal and resignation in August. The election is for the remainder of Parr’s unexpired term. Read more in the midweek Messenger.

JP OFFICE CLOSED – The Precinct 2 justice of the peace office is closed today through Wednesday for court clerk training. Citations due these days will be given an extension. The office will re-open 8 a.m. Thursday.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur. Randy Singleton will speak on the importance of history.

TOUR OF HOMES – Tickets are now on sale for the Decatur Woman’s Club Tour of Homes 1-5 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets may be purchased at Patti’s Hair Parlor, iOffice or from a club member. Six homes are on this year’s tour.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Wise County Democratic Party will host Jeffrey Payne, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, at their meeting 6:30 tonight at 106 S. Trinity St. Payne will share his plans for the state and listen to the public’s concerns and ideas. For information, visit www.wisedemocrats.com.

DECATUR 4-H – The Decatur 4-H Club meets 6 tonight at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds.

FFA ALUMNI – Decatur FFA Alumni meets 6 p.m. today at the DHS ag building. This group is open to anyone who wants to support the DHS ag program.

TECH TRUCK – The Perot Tech Truck will be at the Rhome Public Library 4-5 p.m. Tuesday. There will be walk-up activities such as a 3-D printing demonstration, 3-D pen activity and vibrobot build.

BRISKET FUNDRAISER – Greenwood Masonic Lodge No. 779 will be selling cooked briskets for the Thanksgiving holiday. Order deadline is Wednesday. Meat can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Pavilion. Cost is $60. To place an order, call 940-255-2782, 817-992-4180 or 940-389-7334.

FUNERALS – Visitation for Maurice Walker, 100, of Bridgeport is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Allen Howell Cocanougher, 89, of Decatur is 11:30 a.m. today at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Kenneth Stone, 84, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

MASS of Christian burial for Karl “K.C.” Schoenthal, 54, of Paradise is 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Richland Hills with burial at DFW National Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Mark Hancock, 66, of Denton is 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Rosston with burial at Rosston Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Sandra Ann Beck, 49, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. today at New Hope Fellowship Church in Chico. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Julia Lynn Cox-Wilson, 61, of Chico is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins in Bridgeport. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Belinda Hooper, 60, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Bessie Bell Watson, 86, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for John Robert McCulley Jr., 46, of Chico is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant View Baptist Church with burial at Thomas Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton.