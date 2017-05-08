Monday, May 8, 2017

SCHOOL BONDS PASS IN CHICO, NORTHWEST – Voters in the Chico ISD narrowly approved a $1.8 million bond package Saturday by a vote of 97-92. Northwest voters also approved a $399 million bond package by a vote of 2,909-1,871. The bond package was not as popular with voters in Wise County as it was with voters in Denton and Tarrant counties, as Wise County voted 236-138 against the bond. Alvord ISD voters soundly rejected their $13.6 million school bond package by a vote of 404-116.

VOTERS ELECT CITY, SCHOOL REPS – Candidates in contested races elected in Saturday’s election included Terry Solomon, Aurora mayor; Martin Cain, Boyd ISD Place 1; Kyle Erwin, Boyd ISD Place 3; Jessie DeLuna, Bridgeport ISD Place 7; Colleen Self, Chico mayor; Rex Hoskins, Decatur ISD Place 4; Jerry St. John, Deborah Lewis and Berry White, Runaway Bay City Council; Steve Sprowls, Northwest ISD Place 5; and Lillian Rauch, Northwest ISD Place 6.

PROPOSITIONS PASS – Voters in the city of Decatur approved the Wise County Water Supply District proposition, and Newark voters approved reassigning a half-cent sales tax from municipal services and property tax relief to the creation of a municipal development district for the city of Newark.

EMS’ ATV PURCHASE PUT ON HOLD – The purchase of two all-terrain vehicles by Wise County EMS has been put on hold until county officials’ questions about liability and insurance can be resolved. County commissioners approved on April 24 the purchase of two ATVs to be used by Wise County medics primarily while working local racetracks. EMS Administrator Charles Dillard made the request, explaining that off-duty personnel work the private events and use ATVs or four-wheelers that belong to the tracks. County Attorney James Stainton told the Messenger his initial impression was that an on-duty ambulance was staged at the races, but he became concerned when he found out off-duty personnel were using county equipment to work the races. “From a legal perspective, any time we have county equipment on private property, my ears are going to perk up, but when it was off-duty, that’s what piqued my interest,” Stainton said. He and other county officials consulted with the Texas Association of Counties (TAC), which carries the county’s insurance, and TAC said the manner in which service is being provided and the equipment being used at a private event on private property is not covered. County Judge J.D. Clark said the issue will be discussed again at the May 15 commissioners’ meeting. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

DECATUR, ALVORD, NORTHWEST ADVANCE – After Bryce Elder tossed a five-inning no-hitter Friday, Wilson Hicks threw a two-hit shutout to finish off a sweep of Dallas Pinkston Saturday in the 4A bi-district series. Decatur scored 12 runs in the first inning of the 15-0 victory. Alvord swept Petrolia with wins of 17-4 and 11-10 in eight innings. Kaleb Krejcarek scored a wild pitch to end the extra-innings game. Jarod Riggio went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs in the Northwest Texans’ 11-7 victory over Denison. Peaster swept Boyd 10-1 and 11-0. Paradise fell in two games to Brock 6-2 and 6-5.

BOYD, CHICO FALL – After falling 8-6 Friday to Early, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets went up 10-0 in game two. But the Lady Yellowjackets couldn’t hold the lead as Early rallied for the 13-11 victory to sweep 3A Region I area series. Moody beat Chico 14-3 in a 2A Region II area game.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. John Bradshaw, a detective with the Texas Cattle Raisers Association, will be speaker.

BLOOD DRIVE/BONE MARROW DRIVE – A “Pay it Forward” blood drive will be held 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Paradise High School old gym. A Be the Match bone marrow donor drive will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Both will honor teacher Stacey Webb, who has been diagnosed with leukemia. For information call the high school at 940-969-5010.

FUNERALS – Mass of Christian burial for Nicholas Flusche, 26, of Muenster is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster. Rosary is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a vigil at 7 p.m. Family visitation will follow the vigil at the church hall community center.

MEMORIAL service for June Lee Jones, 59, of Chico is 4 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for F. Robert Goynes, 67, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Leslie Faye Bailey, 48, of Terrell is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Debra Evrard, 56, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Georgia A. Mount, 104, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Alvord followed by graveside service at 2 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Vernon. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling the arrangements.

FUNERAL for Tracie Lynn Pryor-Little, 18, is 11 a.m. today in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Dan Hobbs, 77, of Newark is 1 p.m. today at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

