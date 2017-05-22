Monday, May 22, 2017

2 HURT IN ALVORD WRECK – An Alabama couple was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist in Fort Worth from an accident on U.S. 81/287 just south of Alvord in front of the Navigator Truck Stop Friday. Stewart Pedigo, 57, and his wife Stephanie were taken to the hospital after their GMC pickup collided with a tanker truck blocking the roadway shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. The tanker truck driven by Michael Bondillian of Lake Charles, La. had pulled out of the Navigator and attempted to cross the highway to go northbound on U.S. 287, according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Justin Little. Pulling out of the station the tanker blocked the southbound lanes and was struck by the pickup, Little added. The accident shut down southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 until 12:30 Saturday morning.

DECATUR WINS REGION QUARTERFINAL – Decatur senior pitcher Jaxon Terrell held Sanger to three runs – two earned – on 11 hits with a walk and hit batter in the Eagles’ 7-3 win in the clinching game three Saturday of the 4A Region II quarterfinal. He struck out 10, including getting the third and fourth hitters in the Sanger lineup – Katz Higa and Griffyn Welborn – a combined six times. Decatur scored four runs in the fourth inning on three hit batters, a walk and two infield errors. Decatur moves on to play Gilmer in the region semifinal. Northwest fell to Colleyville Heritage in the third game of their 5A Region I quarterfinal 9-0.

STORM CHANCES RETURN – The National Weather Service forecast includes a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms tonight. Today’s high is expected to reach 75.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Boyd today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care Associates, 133 N. 730 Suite 105. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Dick Gilley at 940-626-1890 for more information.

CICI’S GIVES BACK – From 4-10 p.m. today, Cici’s in Decatur will give a portion of its proceeds to the 2017 DHS Project Graduation. Customers must mention Project Graduation when placing their order.

PLANNING SEMINARS – Jones Family Funeral Homes will host Advanced Planning Seminars dealing with a variety of key topics for seniors 6 p.m. Tuesday. The seminars will feature attorney Chris Forbis who will discuss wills, estate plans, powers of attorney and living wills; Cecil Bentley from Solaris Hospice who will speak about preserving quality of life for ill individuals and the benefits of hospice care; and Leon Stone, who will talk about funeral plans and how to alleviate financial and emotional burdens in a time of loss. Call 940-626-8221 to reserve your seat and receive a free packet of take-home materials.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for underinsured men and women of Wise County. Current dates available are May 24 and June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation at 940-626-1384.

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council tonight will hold the second public hearings on the voluntary annexation of 163 acres of land north of Farm Road 2264 and east of U.S. 81/287 to possibly be used for future industrial use and the involuntary annexation of tracts of land that make up five enclaves the city has identified for annexation. The meeting at Decatur City Hall begins with a workshop at 5:30 followed by the regular meeting at 6.

FUNERALS – Service for Rosemary Mills, 77, of Springtown is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Shirley A. Zedaker, 85, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-7 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICES for Ray Everett Garrett, 65, and Thomas Andrew Fowler, 65, both of Boyd will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

