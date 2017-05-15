Monday, May 15, 2017

WC PRESIDENT STEPS DOWN – Weatherford College President Kevin Eaton announced last week he’d be stepping down. According to a college press release, Eaton told the board he wanted to “transition” from his current position, but no timeline was given. He did say he’d like to continue serving the “storied institution.” Eaton’s announcement comes on the heels of board Chairman Frank Martin’s defeat in the May 6 election. Martin lost to Sue Coody, a former Weatherford College professor, who expressed concern during the campaign that the current board had never addressed false statements made by Eaton on his resume and other allegations, as uncovered by the Weatherford Democrat last summer. Coody was also openly critical of Martin’s refusal to give Wise County representation on the college board, as well as the board’s recent affinity for closed sessions. Read more in the May 13 Messenger, which is still on newsstands.

THREE WISE ATHLETES MEDAL AT STATE – Northwest’s Caden McDonald captured the gold medal in the 5A discus at the state track meet with a throw of 190-6. Slidell’s Kayson Roof ran a 48 in the Class A 300 hurdles to grab the silver medal. Boyd’s Lindsey Thorpe earned the bronze in the 3A shot put with a toss of 40-10.5. Jacey Cate tied for the seventh in the 3A high jump, clearing 5-0.

EAGLES WINS SERIES – Bryce Elder came in with two outs in the sixth and struck out three of the four batters he faced to get the save in the Decatur Eagles’ 4-3 win over Melissa in game three to clinch the 4A Region II area series. Wilson Hicks picked up the win on the mound and also tripled and drove in a run. Alvord was knocked out of the playoffs by Sam Rayburn, falling 1-0 Friday and 7-4 Saturday. Northwest finished off Birdville 12-1 Friday in game two to win the 5A Region I area series.

SISSIES START STATE TOURNAMENT – The Bridgeport Sissies golf team tees off for the first round of the 4A state golf tournament today at Slick Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay in Marble Falls.

WISE DEMOCRATS – The Wise County Democrats meet 6:30 p.m. today at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity St. Mike Collier, who plans to run for Texas lieutenant governor, will speak.

CICI’S GIVES BACK – From 4-10 p.m. today, Cici’s in Decatur will give a portion of its proceeds to the 2017 DHS Project Graduation. Customers must mention Project Graduation when placing their order.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Decatur today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at Wise Health System in the Education Room on the second floor. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council tonight will hold the first public hearing on the involuntary annexation of 14 tracts of land. The 14 tracts make up what the city describes as seven “enclaves,” which are surrounded or nearly surrounded by land already in the city limits. The public hearing is 6 p.m. at Decatur City Hall. In other business at the special meeting, the oaths of office will be administered to Susan Cocanougher, Margaret Doubrava and Randy Parker. The council will also be organized to determine appointments for mayor pro tem, deputy mayor pro tem, EDC representative and airport liaison.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – Two new Decatur School Board members will take the oath of office at tonight’s board meeting. The agenda also includes the reorganization of the board, a demographic report and potential facility projects. The meeting begins with a closed session at 5:30 followed by the open meeting at 7.

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – Wise County commissioners will revisit EMS Administrator Charles Dillard’s request to purchase all-terrain vehicles at today’s regular meeting. Commissioners previously approved purchasing two, which were to be primarily used by off-duty personnel at private racetracks, but just days after the decision, county officials put the purchase on hold after questions came up about insurance and liability. Commissioners will also consider a letter of non-opposition to legislation regarding the creation of Far North Fort Worth Municipal Utility District No. 1 for a subdivision in Wise and Tarrant counties. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

FUNERALS – Memorial for Georgia Pratt, 69, of San Antonio will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Judy Teal, 73, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Fletcher Gene Larrow, 84, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Murtie Pearl Bounds, 73, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Helen Christen Derting, 89, of Aurora is 1 p.m. today at Aurora Baptist Church with burial at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Crawford Cemetery in Crawford. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Larry Barnett, 64, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Robbin Martinez, 37, formerly of Bridgeport is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Lions Hall.