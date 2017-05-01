Monday, May 1, 2017

SCHOOL EVACUATED DUE TO BOMB THREAT – Paradise Elementary was evacuated just before 8 a.m. today after the school received a bomb threat. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said the threat was called in, and a voice mail was left. Investigators do not yet know when the voice mail was recorded. The school was searched, and no bombs were found. Students and staff were allowed back inside around 9 a.m.

WINDS CAUSE POWER OUTAGES – High winds on Sunday caused problems in parts of Wise County. Several power lines were reported down, sparking numerous grass fires. About 500 Oncor customers in the North Trinity area of Decatur lost power for several hours Sunday evening, but power was restored around 10:30.

FOUR ATHLETES QUALIFY FOR STATE – Boyd’s Lindsey Thorpe and Jacey Cate qualified for the state track meet over the weekend. Thorpe finished second in the shot put at the 3A Region I meet with a throw of 40-0.25. Cate jumped 5-2 to finish second in the high jump. Northwest’s Caden McDonald earned the silver medal in the discus at the 5A Region I meet with a throw of 194-4. Slidell’s Kayson Roof qualified for the state meet for a fourth time. She won the pole vault at the Class A Region III meet, clearing 9-6. She finished second in the 300 hurdles in 49.59. Roof narrowly missed qualifying for state in a third event, finishing third in the 100 in 13.12. Bailey Meyer finished third in the high jump, clearing 4-8. Alvord’s Christina Thomas took fourth in the 300 hurdles at the 2A Region II meet in 16.61. The Decatur girls 4×200 relay finished sixth in 1:44.95 at the 4A Region II meet. Isaac Hacker was fourth in the triple jump with an effort of 45-0.5.

BOYD SWEEPS SERIES – Freshman Sydney Langley capped a four-run top of the seventh inning for the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets in a 10-9 victory over Breckenridge Saturday to sweep the 3A Region I bi-district series. Kayleigh Pappajohn drove in three runs with a triple. Kaylee Rutledge homered, doubled and drove in two runs. Boyd moves on to play Early in the area round with game one set for 6 p.m. Friday in Granbury.

BOYD, PARADISE MAKE PLAYOFFS – The Boyd Yellowjackets were shutout Friday by Jacksboro 6-0 but will be 8-3A’s third playoff seed. Paradise took down Bowie 11-5 to earn the fourth seed out of the district.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Bridgeport today. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care, 2202 U.S. 380 No. 112. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County Area meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 609 Medical Center Drive in Decatur. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month and will feature a guest speaker.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

BAKE SALE – East Side Alumni will hold a bake sale at 9 a.m. until they sell out Saturday at the St. John’s Baptist Church parking lot. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

BOYD KINDERGARTEN ROUND-UP – Boyd Elementary School will hold its Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Round-Up for 2017-18 on Tuesday from 3:45 p.m.-6 p.m. Bring your child for a brief evaluation. You will also need your photo I.D., your child’s birth certificate, your child’s current shot record, proof of residence and your child’s social security card. Call Boyd Elementary School at 940-433-9520.

ALVORD KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION – Alvord Elementary School Pre-k and kindergarten registration will be May 3 and 4 at the school office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Pre-k children must be 4 years old and Kindergarteners must be 5 as of Sept 1, 2017. Parents must bring child’s social security card, birth certificate, a current immunization record and proof of residency in the Alvord ISD. Pre-k students must qualify based on low income or language. Children do not have to be brought to registration. Call the office at 940-427-2881.

FUNERALS – Service for Jewel Arlena Hesteande is 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Bonnie Keas, 87, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. today in the Chapel of Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Clarksville.

MEMORIAL service for David Harless, 78, of Chico is 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Fellowship in Chico. Jones-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Martha Moore, 84, of Lake Bridgeport is pending at Jones-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for June Jones, 59, of Chico is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.