Monday, March 6, 2017

1 HURT IN SATURDAY WRECK – One person was injured when their Chevy Equinox SUV ran under the back of an 18-wheeler just before 6 Saturday morning. The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 near County Road 1171 north of Decatur. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeremy Pope said investigators weren’t yet sure why the vehicles collided. The driver of the SUV was extricated by emergency crews and taken by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur before being flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Pope said the driver was coherent and left the vehicle under his own power once his door was removed. The driver’s identity has been withheld pending an update on his condition. Decatur Fire Department and Wise County EMS responded to the wreck.

GRAND CHAMP BRINGS $12,000 – The grand champion market steer, shown by Aliyah Nichols with Alvord 4-H, sold for $12,000 at Saturday’s Wise County Youth Fair Auction. The reserve champion market steer, shown by Carson Shay Read with Decatur 4-H, was sold for $7,000. To read more about the auction, see the midweek Wise County Messenger.

NORTHWEST ADVANCES TO STATE – With 65-62 win over El Paso Burges, the Northwest Texans earned the program’s first state tournament trip. The Texans will play Fort Bend Marshall at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

OPEN HOUSE – Boyd Middle School will host an open house 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

MEALS ON WHEELS FUNDRAISER – The Wise County Committee on Aging, the provider of Meals on Wheels, will have a Skaters from Decatur fundraising event 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Decatur Skate, 1508 N. U.S. 81/287. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at the WCCA office, 300 N. Trinity Suite A in Decatur. WCCA is also selling raffle tickets for NRS World Weekend in Decatur which includes a stay at NRS, meals provided by local restaurants and a gift basket. Drawing will be held at Saturday’s fundraiser.

EAST SIDE ALUMNI – The East Side Alumni Association will meet 1 p.m. Saturday at the home of Mike Bell. Call 940-627-9082.

RELAY MEETING – The Relay For Life team captain meeting is 5:30 p.m. today at the Candlewood Suites in Decatur.

FUNERALS – Service for Vessie A. Adams, 88, of Boyd is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

SERVICES for Jan Ervin, 63, of Mineral Wells and Mary Galtanna, 93, of Azle are pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Richard Walls, 71, of Alvord is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.