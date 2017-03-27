Monday, March 27, 2017

STORMS BRING HAIL, HIGH WINDS – Severe storms moved through Wise County Sunday evening, bringing hail, high winds and rain. Reports of quarter- to golf ball-sized hail stones were reported. High winds caused damage to power poles, leaving many without power for several hours. Most of the city of Boyd lost power just after 7 p.m. when a pole was broken, according to Oncor Area Manager Sabrina Easley. Power was restored to about 30 percent of customers by 8:30 p.m., and power was restored to all Boyd customers by 2 a.m. Parts of north Decatur also lost power for a short time Sunday night. Minor structural damage was also reported at homes in the Rhome and New Fairview area. There were no reports of serious injuries. Rainfall totals included 0.77 of an inch in Rhome, 0.6 in Greenwood, 0.2 in Decatur and 0.1 in Alvord and Bridgeport.

HOUSE FIRE – Five fire departments responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Private Road 1520 near Lake Bridgeport Friday night. The first units on the scene reported a single-story home fully engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport, Chico, Sand Flat and Runaway Bay responded. There were no reports of injuries. Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard said the unoccupied house and storage building was a total loss. The fire was fanned by 30 miles per hour winds, which also caused a three-acre grass fire. The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m.

GOSPEL OPRY – The monthly Gospel Opry Sing-Along program is 6:30 p.m. today in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Admission is free. An offering will be accepted toward the expenses of the museum.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Boyd today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care Associates, 133 N. 730 Suite 105. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Dick Gilley at 940-626-1890 for more information.

WISE HOOPS – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club’s 15th Annual Wise Hoops Midnight Madness 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is Friday at the Multipurpose Building at McCarroll Middle School. Check-in begins at 4 p.m., and games start at 5. Registration is $110 per youth team and $150 per adult team. Registration closes Wednesday. Register online at djwc.siplay.com.

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council will consider taking action tonight on the second reading of an ordinance related to the sale of alcoholic beverages. They will also consider granting a temporary waiver of the specific use permit application fees for those restaurants operating under a TABC private club permit by way of a city-granted specific-use permit and providing an effective date. In other business, they will consider an ordinance denying the proposed change in rates of Oncor Electric Delivery Co. LLC. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Decatur City Hall, 201. E. Walnut.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board will discuss its superintendent search and potential search firms at its regular meeting tonight. Other agenda items include the DHS field house expansion, districtwide surveillance and implementation of a student drug testing policy. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the DISD Administration Building, 307 S. Cates St.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD – After hearing two presentations from superintendent search firms Thursday night, Bridgeport School Board hired Casey Cox and Robertson Education Consultants (CCR), which is based in the Abilene area. The board will meet again tonight to discuss with CCR a timeline and other details of the superintendent search. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the board conference room, 2107 15th Street.

FUNERALS – Service for Earnestine Yarbrough, 84, of Plano is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Garvin Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

SERVICES for Valente Fernandez Jr., 23, of Decatur and Garnett D. Price, 79, of Rhome are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE is pending for James Dwight Mooney of Weatherford.