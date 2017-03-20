Monday, March 20, 2017

CONSTABLE PARR FACING 9 FELONY CHARGES – Wise County Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr was indicted Thursday on nine counts, including a third degree felony and multiple state jail felonies. A grand jury indicted Parr of theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a third degree felony; abuse of official capacity greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony; and seven counts of tampering with government record defraud/harm, state jail felonies. All of the charges relate to Parr’s use of his county gas card and county vehicle. The theft charge would normally be a state jail felony but was enhanced because Parr is an elected official. If convicted, the punishment range is two to 10 years in the state penitentiary and a fine up to $10,000. Potential punishment for each of the other charges is six months to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000. Court documents say Parr’s conduct resulting in the indictments occurred between April 17, 2013, and June 28, 2016. Parr was first elected Precinct 3 constable in 2008. In November, he was elected to a third term in office. A full story ran in the weekend Wise County Messenger, which is still on newsstands.

ESCAPED INMATE CAUGHT IN WISE – Arthur Thurman, 32, of Abilene was caught in Wise County Friday night after escaping March 2 from the Callahan County Jail in Baird. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Deputy James O’Bannon pulled Thurman over near Taco Casa in Rhome just before 10 p.m. on a traffic violation. Akin said there was also a female in the car with Thurman, but she was not arrested. Thurman escaped the Callahan County Jail with the assistance of his nephew, Olmedo Bailey Olivas, 19, according to a story posted on the KTXS 12 website. Following their escape, there was a massive manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, but the duo eluded officers. According to KTXS, Olivas surrendered to authorities March 13. He was charged with facilitating escape and evading arrest. Thurman was booked into the Wise County Jail early Saturday. In addition to the warrant for his escape, he had a second warrant out of Garvin County for unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a prescription. Akin said Thurman was released to Callahan County officials Saturday morning. Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

PAIR MAKE ALL-STATE – Decatur’s Parker Hicks made the 4A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches squad and Northwest’s Avery Anderson earned a spot on the 5A team.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System, the Wise and Montague County Medical Society and Renew Home Health will host a Diabetes Support Group 6:30 tonight in the Education Room of the hospital in Decatur. Dr. Brad Faglie will host a question-and-answer session on the trials and triumphs of living with diabetes and plans of action. If you have diabetes or know someone with diabetes, you are invited. If it’s your first meeting, come at 6:15 to meet Dr. Faglie and get an introduction to the basics.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Decatur today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at Wise Health System in the Education Room on the second floor. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

DEMOCRATIC SOCIAL – Wise County Democrats will host a social at 6:30 tonight at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. All Democrats are invited. Kimberly Olson, candidate for state agriculture commissioner, will be guest speaker. Call Janet Amos, 940-933-7352.

FOREST PLAN REVISION – Management of Wise County’s LBJ National Grasslands will be part of an open discussion with U.S. Forest Service officials 6-8 tonight at the Decatur Civic Center. The meeting is open to the public.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY TO MEET – The Bridgeport Historical Society will meet 11:30 a.m. today at Pizza Hut in Bridgeport. Speakers will be Bridgeport City Manager Jesica McEachern and Main Street Manager Tiffany Evans.

FUNERALS – Visitation for Billy Martil Gilbert, 63, of Rhome is 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICES for Joe Todd Smith, 53, of Nocona; Judith Wells, 53, of Roanoke; and Joyce Jones, 85, of Decatur are pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Joseph Pratt, 58, of Rhome is 10:30 a.m. today at Aurora Baptist Church with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Royce Arlington Ebner, 82, of Rhome is 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Levelle Fisher Bond, 90, formerly of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.