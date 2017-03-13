Monday, March 13, 2017

SALE TO BENEFIT WILDFIRE VICTIMS – The Decatur Livestock Market will have a special segment during its regular sale today to benefit those in the agriculture community affected by the wildfires in the Texas Panhandle. It will start immediately after the packer cows at approximately 11 a.m. More than 30 items have already been donated. To see a full list of items to be auctioned, go to the livestock market’s Facebook page. Search “Decatur Livestock Market LLC-Texas”. Proceeds from the auction will be split between three designated accounts in Gray, Hemphill and Lipscomb counties. If you would like to donate items to Monday’s auction, call Kimberly at 940-389-5252 or Mickey at 817-253-0201.

MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY – Rhome Public Library will show a movie and popcorn for spring break 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bring your children and enjoy a movie on the library’s large screen television in the new activity room at the library. Check the RPL website, www.rhomepubliclibrary.org, or the library’s Facebook page for movie to be shown. Following the movie, the library will present STEAM fun for children at 4:30 p.m. Topic will be the weather.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Speaker Thom Lambert will give a program on the growth of Decatur.

BAND BOOSTERS – Decatur Band Boosters meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school band hall. Discussion will include officers for next year.

FLAG FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT – The first BYA 7 on 7 Flag Football Tournament is 9 a.m. Saturday at Boyd Yellowjacket Stadium. Cost is $300 per team (7-14 players), double elimination format, for ages 16 and up. All players must fill out a release form. Proceeds go to benefit the Boyd Youth Association. Contact Aaron Lambert at 817-487-3864 or hlcustomhomes@gmail.com.

STREET CLOSURE – The City of Decatur will close the intersection of West Hale and South Cowan to through traffic for concrete pavement construction through Friday, March 24. Unforeseen conditions may occur requiring closure to last longer than planned. Call the Public Works Department for more information at 940-393-0260.

COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will meet noon-2 p.m. today at Pizza Hut in Decatur. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

CASA 101 – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Wise and Jack counties will have CASA 101 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at the CASA office, 300 E. Pecan St., in Decatur. CASA 101 is an informal, Q&A get-together. Participants will meet current CASA volunteers and learn about the application process. RSVP to Kayla Prock at 940-627-7535 or kayla.prock@casawise.org.

FUNERALS – Service for William “Bill” Walter Childress, 77, of Rhome is 10:30 a.m. today at Rhome Church of Christ with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Kolleen Milacek, 75, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Jade Resendis, 17, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Betty Lou Bryant Henderson, 77, of Decatur is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Fellowship Church. Alexander’s Midway Funeral Home is handling arrangements.