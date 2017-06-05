Monday, June 5, 2017

DISTRICT JUDGE JOHN FOSTEL DIES – District Judge John H. Fostel died in a Fort Worth hospital Friday night. Judge Fostel, 69, of Lake Bridgeport had been judge of the 271st Judicial District that covers Wise and Jack Counties since 1995. He was a graduate of Texas Christian University and received his law degree from Texas Tech. He came to Wise County following graduation from law school to join the law firm of W.B. Woodruff in Decatur. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Decatur Civic Center. Family visitation is 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

1 INJURED IN ROLLOVER – One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning south of Decatur. The wreck happened on U.S. 81/287 around 5:30 a.m. about a mile south of U.S. 81/287. An SUV rolled into the median, and the driver was taken by ground ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

2 HURT IN FRIDAY CRASH – The driver and a passenger of an SUV were flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth Friday night following a crash east of Rhome. According to DPS officers at the scene, the SUV was turning into the entrance to the Shale Creek neighborhood at the light on Texas 114 when it was struck by a westbound 18-wheeler around 9 p.m. The impact knocked the SUV into the light pole. The two occupants of the SUV were trapped for nearly an hour before rescuers could free them. Westbound traffic was shut down for close to three hours while the wreck was cleared. No names were available at the scene.

COLLECTING SIGNATURES FOR STATE BALLOT – Dr. Davey Edwards of Alvord, who announced in March he would run for Texas land commissioner in 2018, is collecting signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot. He must collect the signatures of at least 5,000 registered voters, and they must be turned into the Secretary of State’s office by Dec. 11. Edwards is choosing to collect signatures instead of paying the $3,750 filing fee to get on the ballot. “I’ve got (the money). It’s not a problem,” he said. “But I think getting the signatures sends a message not only to the candidate I’m running against, but also to the public and rest of Texas that there are other ways.” If you’d like to sign the petition or volunteer to help collect signatures, stop by Edwards Surveying, 208 W. Walnut St., in Decatur or call him at 940-627-2961. A full story ran in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

LOWE WINS PBR CHALLENGE – Mason Lowe of Exeter, Mo., was the only competitor to successfully ride two bulls on his way to winning the J.W. Hart PBR Challenge Saturday night in Decatur. Lowe scored 86 points on Blue in the first round and 87 points on Bullrito in the championship round to earn the buckle. The win moved him up to number 11 in the world standings.

WEEKEND RAINFALL – Wise County received much-needed rainfall over the weekend. Since Friday, rainfall totals included 5.5 inches in Greenwood, 3.5 in Bridgeport, 3.2 in Cottondale and Runaway Bay, 3.03 in Rhome, 1.3 in Alvord and 1.28 in Decatur. The forecast includes a 40 percent chance of more rain today.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Bridgeport today. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care, 2202 U.S. 380 No. 112. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

SONFLOWER CAMP – Sonflower Camp for Kids with Disabilities is today through Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. each day at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur. Kids and adult campers are welcome. In case of rain, the camp will meet at Crossroads Church. The group will meet at noon Friday at Fit-N-Wise for the swim and pizza party. Monday’s theme is Hawaiian, Tuesday is Patriotic and Wednesday is Wild West Day.

ABWN LUNCH – Reservations are due today for Thursday’s Area Business Women’s Network lunch at the Decatur Civic Center at 11:45. RSVP to info@abwn.org or on Facebook at Wise County Area Business Women’s Network. Bring your yearly dues to be in the membership directory.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County Area meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 609 Medical Center Drive in Decatur. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month and will feature a guest speaker from social services.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Judge John Fostel, 69, of Lake Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Decatur Civic Center. Family visitation is 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Fern Hughes, 84, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Dorothy Bridges, 84, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cottondale Baptist Church with burial at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICES for Carol C. Lambert, 66, formerly of Bridgeport and Edgar “Faye” Helton, 91, of North Richland Hills are pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Roberta Matzinger, 99, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Shawn Douglas Lopez, 20, of Chico is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at the Mexican Cemetery.

MEMORIAL graveside service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. June 23 at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Scott Griffin, 48, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL SERVICE for Robert Cowan, 65, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. June 12, at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MASS of Christian burial for Elizabeth J. Glaser, 89, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Friday at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday with rosary said at 6:30 p.m. at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Wayne W. Robinson Jr., 69, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jones Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Olivet in Fort Worth. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

VISITATION for Maria A. Benavente, 58, of Bridgeport is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Chapel in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Doyle Slimp, 81, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.