Monday, June 26, 2017

WEEKEND RAINFALL – Rain was a welcome sight on Saturday with many parts of the county receiving multiple inches of rain. Rainfall totals included 4.3 inches in Paradise, 4.1 in Cottondale, 2.35 in Alvord, 2.3 in Decatur and Bridgeport, 2.25 in Rhome and 1.6 in Greenwood. Today’s forecast calls for a slight chance of storms with a high near 84 degrees.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM – Alvord Public Library’s Summer Reading Programs continue Wednesday, at Alvord City Hall. This week’s theme is “On a Roll,” and the participants will create marble roller coaster runs. Programs are from 10-11 a.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 2.

GOSPEL OPRY – The monthly Gospel Opry Sing-along program is 6:30 tonight in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St., Decatur.

INCIDENT TRAINING – Wise Health System is having a critical incident, stress management training Tuesday through Thursday at the Bridgeport location. Contact Juli Howdeshell, 940-626-2477, jhowdeshel@wisehealthsystem.com.

COMPUTER CLASSES – Free Adult Computer Classes will be offered 7-8:30 p.m. Monday evenings, July 10-31 at Chico Public Library, 106 W. Jacksboro St, Chico. Only 12 spots are available, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330 or email chicopublibintern@gmail.com.

BRIDGEPORT CITY COUNCIL – The council meets 6 p.m. today at 900 Thompson St. They will discuss parks and recreation programs and projects, awarding a bid for the removal and replacement of aerators to serve the wastewater treatment plant and approving a project agreement with Wise County Precinct 4 for the paving of First Street.

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council tonight will consider changing the name of the Decatur Civic Center to the Decatur Conference Center. The meeting will also include a public hearing to receive comments and/or questions related to the 2016 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Decatur City Hall. A workshop will be held at 5:30 to receive monthly department reports.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Barbara Goode, 79, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Marilyn Elizabeth Getty, 86, of New Fairview is 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Michael Edwin Sherrick, 63, of Decatur is pending at Jones-Decatur.

SERVICE for Juana Delores “Lola” Kalbfleisch, 72, of Alvord is 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Jones Family Chapel in Bridgeport with interment at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Britton Podzemny, 33, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Larry Barlow, 75, of Bowie is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Eva L. North, 65, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 1. Family visitation is 7-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.