Monday, June 19, 2017

SUSPECT CAUGHT – Clayton Harwell, 32, of Greenwood was arrested at a residence north of Greenwood Saturday night by Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers, according to Sheriff Lane Akin. Officers had been searching for Harwell since he fled from a traffic stop last Tuesday in Montague County. According to Wise County Jail records, Harwell was arrested on a contempt of court charge. He remained in jail Monday morning.

RAINFALL TOTALS – Storms passing through Wise County this morning brought rainfall totals of 0.65 of an inch in Alvord, 0.5 in Bridgeport, 0.3 in Greenwood and 0.27 in Decatur. The rain is expected to clear out this morning and give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 86 degrees.

TOP HONORS – The Wise County Messenger received three first place awards at the Texas Press Association convention last week. Honors were for news writing, sports, and page design. The Messenger also won awards for column writing, headline writing, news photos and special sections.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock, and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church Wesley Center, 201 E. Main, in Decatur. A representative from the Dallas Paleo Society will introduce their latest book, “Guide to Fossil Collecting.” Guests are welcome. Call 940-735-0361.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Decatur today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at Wise Health System in the Education Room on the second floor. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library will have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in kindergarten through second grade can participate in the 2 p.m. STEAM event, and children in third through fifth grades may attend the 6:30 p.m. session. To register, call the library, 940-393-0290.

WISE COUNTY DEMOCRATS – The Wise County Democrats will host Vanessa Adia, candidate for U.S. Congress (District 12) 6:30 p.m. today at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity, Decatur. Adia will discuss her plans for the district and answer questions. Contact Chair Amos at janetamos7@gmail.com.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board meets tonight at the DISD Administration Building, 307 S. Cates St. The meeting will start at 6 with a closed session, and the open session will begin at 7. The agenda includes a budget update.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. Friday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine MooreSteinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Manuel S. Moran, 75, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service to be held at a later date for Ethel Dodson, 81, of Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Lonnie Ray Fuller, 58, of Springtown is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with 2 p.m. burial at DFW National Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Emodine Boydston, 90, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.