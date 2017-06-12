Monday, June 12, 2017

SATURDAY HOUSE FIRE – A single-story home north of Decatur was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning. The home was located off County Road 2228, which intersects Farm Road 51 near Decatur Livestock Market. Firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. to find the home fully involved. Decatur and Greenwood-Slidell Fire Departments responded to the scene. The Wise County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the blaze.

CENTER NAME CHANGE – The Decatur Civic Center Advisory Board Friday voted to ask the City Council to change the name of the center to the Decatur Conference Center. Civic Center Director Lori Sherwood said the name change was requested by developers of the new Marriott Fairfield Suites hotel at the center. The board also agreed to make three special events at the Civic Center at Easter, Mothers Day and Thanksgiving reservation only events to avoid overcrowding. Sherwood said that more than 450 people, many of them without reservations, showed up for the Mother’s Day event.

PACKED HOUSE – Decatur City Council chambers are expected to be full tonight when the council discusses a number of involuntary annexation proposals – most of them involving property along U.S. 81/287 south of current city limits. At least one property owner has publicly opposed the annexation at several public hearings and the city has been in negotiations with at least two others involved in the project. For many years the city council has been insisting the city staff begin annexation of so called “enclaves” where property is already surrounded by the city. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at city hall.

DECATUR PAIR TO PLAY IN ALL-STAR GAME – Decatur pitcher Bryce Elder and shortstop Derek Potts will play in the North Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-star game at 7 tonight at Grand Prairie’s AirHogs Stadium.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur.

QUARTER AUCTION FUNDRAISER – Bridgeport Women’s Club will host a Quarter Auction 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bridgeport Community Room to help raise money for scholarships. The event will include 15 vendors with door prizes and auction items. Call Erika McComis, 389-4388.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services WIC will be closed Tuesday for out-of-town staff training. The office will reopen 7 a.m. Wednesday. Call 940-627-5796. After Wednesday, the office will not be open again until 7 a.m. Monday, June 19.

CHEER CLINIC – Chico Varsity Cheerleaders will host a Mini Cheer Clinic 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday through Friday at the high school gym. Camp is for girls entering K-6th grades. Forms are available online at Chicoisdtx.net, Chico Elementary office and the Chico Public Library.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM – Alvord Public Library’s summer reading program on Wednesday will feature the magic of The Amazing Mr. K! Program is held at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm St., Alvord, from 10-11 a.m.

COMMUNITY COALITION – The Wise County Community Coalition monthly meeting is noon today at Pizza Hut in Decatur. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

CLOVER KIDS – The 4-H Clover Kids Camp is 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The camp is open to incoming kindergartners through second graders. Participants will learn about 4-H projects through hands-on activities. Cost per camp is $15, or $40 to attend all three days. Contact Chrissy Karrer at 940-627-3341 or cmkarrer@ag.tamu.edu.

FUNERALS – Service for Omar Amador, 54, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Robert Cowan, 65, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. today at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Ada Maurine Cravens, 93, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Yarnaby Cemetery in Bryan County, Okla. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins-Decatur.