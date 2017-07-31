Monday, July 31, 2017

DPS REVERSES DECISION ON CRIME LAB FEES – A week after the Texas Department of Public Safety announced local law enforcement agencies would be required to pay for use of the state crime labs, concerns expressed by rural police chiefs and sheriffs, including Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, has led to a reversal of the decision. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that he was requesting the DPS drop its request to charge fees for services provided by the state’s crime labs that had previously been offered at no cost to local agencies. “DPS’ crime lab is vital to the public safety of Texas,” Abbott said in the letter. “Under no circumstances will I allow the 13 crime labs that DPS operates across the state to be underfunded. However, I firmly believe it is premature to charge a fee at this time.” Akin said Friday he will not move forward with charging DPS to house its inmates as he had announced last Wednesday. Read more in the weekend Messenger on newsstands now.

CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS START WORKOUTS – Wise County cross country teams start official workouts today. The Decatur boys and girls will run a one-mile time trial.

VOLLEYBALL BEGINS TUESDAY – Wise County volleyball teams will start two-a-days Tuesday.

RANCHERS’ GATHERING THIS WEEK – The 2017 Ranchers’ Gathering is Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Decatur, and today is the deadline to register. A trade show featuring more than 20 agriculture-related businesses will open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will start at 6. Cost is $10, which includes the meal and a chance at door prizes. Register at the Wise County Extension office, 206 S. State St., in Decatur. Make checks payable to the Extension Livestock Committee.

FOOTBALL CAMP – The Decatur Eagles football camp is today through Thursday at Eagle Stadium. Second through sixth graders will attend 5:15 to 7:15 p.m., and seventh through ninth graders will attend 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Campers will learn the fundamentals of football, proper mechanics for throwing, catching, route running, tackling and blocking and the basic schemes of the Eagle offense and defense. Cost is $80 for the first camper and $60 for additional family members. Walk-up registrations are welcome. Every camper gets a T-shirt.

GOSPEL SINGING – The monthly gospel opry sing-along is 6:30 p.m. tonight at G.C. Rann Auditorium at the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St., in Decatur. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to go toward the museum’s expenses.

TOWN HALL MEETING – The city of Lake Bridgeport is having a town hall meeting Tuesday, immediately following the 7 p.m. city council meeting. County Commissioner Kevin Burns will meet with citizens.

ELECTIONS OFFICE CLOSED – The Wise County Elections Office will be closed today through Wednesday so staff can attend the Texas Secretary of State conference in Austin. The office will re-open 8 a.m. Thursday. Emergency contact is Elections Administrator Sabra Srader, 940-577-7601.

SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise Alzheimer’s Group meets 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

BALLOON BLOWOUT – The Alvord Public Library will celebrate the end of its summer reading programs Wednesday with the Third Annual Balloon Blowout with the Amazing Mr. K and water balloons. Come prepared to be outside and get wet. The fun starts at 10 a.m. at Alvord City Hall.

FUNERALS – Funeral for Jane Moyers Garcia, 86, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. today at Cates Street Church of Christ in Bridgeport with burial at Thomas Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

MASS of Christian burial for Aurelio Fernandez, 83, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Michael Fortune, 41, of Bridgeport is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Jones Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Lawrence Earl Horn, 85, of Lago Vista, formerly of Boyd, is 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grace Fellowship Church in Lago Vista.

SERVICE for Rex Rhoades, 66, of Sunset is pending at Hawkins in Decatur.

SERVICE for Mary Singleton, 96, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones in Bridgeport.