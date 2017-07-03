Monday, July 3, 2017

BOIL WATER NOTICE – The City of Bridgeport is currently under a boil water notice. City crews fixed a water main break near Sonic on Friday, but due to the loss of pressure, the city implemented the notice. The city asks residents to boil water prior to consumption. For non-consumption uses, boiling is not needed. The city will notify residents and businesses when the notice is no longer necessary.

RAINFALL REPORT – Parts of Wise County received a little rainfall this weekend. Rainfall totals included 0.76 of an inch in Bridgeport, 0.75 in Alvord and 0.15 in Decatur. Today’s forecast includes a 30 percent chance of rain and a high of 94 degrees.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services-WIC will be closed Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday. Call 940-627-5796 to set up an appointment and 972-989-1042 for breastfeeding help.

HOLIDAY CLOSING – All Wise County administrative offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

TECHNOCAMP – Students have two more opportunities left to register and attend Northwest ISD TechnoCamp: July 10-13 and Aug. 7-10. TechnoCamp is a series of robotics and technology camps offered to grades 1-8. More information can be found at technocamp.nisdtx.org.

PLASTIC BAG RECYCLING ACTIVITY – Alvord Public Library’s theme for the July 5 Summer Reading program will be “One Plastic Bag.” Participants will re-purpose plastic (Wal-Mart-type) shopping bags into braided jump ropes. All Summer Reading programs are held 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays at Alvord City Hall.

FREEDOM FEST – Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise will hold Freedom Fest ’17 tonight. The event begins at 6 and includes a magician, food trucks, inflatables, live music and fireworks at dark.

BAKE SALE – Chico Public Library is having a bake sale and family-friendly summer activities 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. There will be games, rock painting, face painting, Lego builds and robots. Activities are free. Proceeds from the bake sale benefit the library. Call 940-644-2330.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY – We wish everyone a safe and happy Independence Day holiday. No Update will be published Tuesday, but any breaking news will be posted at WCMessenger.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Agnes Laverne Rotton, 85, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Amber Lynn Hunter, 52, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Lois Peery, 87, formerly of Newark is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Clifford B. Dudley, 76, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICES for Neita Gaugh, 63, of Decatur and Lewis Miller, 76, of Aurora will be held at a later date. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for John “Sonny” Richard Key, 71, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Debby Stanley of Rhome is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Jimmy (Jim) Fennell, 61, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at Sweetwater Cemetery.