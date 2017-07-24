Monday, July 24, 2017

REUNION IS BACK – Today marks the official first day of the 2017 Wise County Old Settlers Reunion at Joe Wheeler Park. The carnival is open today through Saturday. Carnival ride bracelets are $15 for Monday and Tuesday and $20 for Wednesday through Saturday. Parking costs $5. Tonight’s live entertainment under the Pavilion includes Lawson Harris and Kathryn Stredwick 7-8:30 p.m. and Jarrod Morris 8:30-10 p.m.

RAIN TOTALS – Weekend storms brought good rainfall to parts of Wise County. Rain totals included 4 inches in Bridgeport, 3.15 in Alvord, 2.8 in Decatur, 2.1 in Cottondale and 0.14 in Rhome. Today’s forecast includes a 40 percent chance of rain, decreasing to 30 percent overnight. The high temperature is expected to be 96, down slightly from the 100 degrees we reached Saturday and Sunday. More 100 degree temperatures are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday.

DECATUR FIRE – Decatur firefighters contained a small attic fire caused by hot wires to a 2 by 2 foot area in a home in 700 block of Church Street in Decatur Sunday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers with minimal damage to the home according to Decatur Fire Captain Cliff Oates. Bridgeport and Paradise firefighters also responded.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Boyd today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care Associates, 133 N. 730 Suite 105. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Dick Gilley at 940-626-1890 for more information.

SUMMER READING PICNIC – The Alvord Public Library will host a picnic/prizes event for their Summer Reading Program attendees Wednesday. All are welcome, and everyone will receive a prize. Bring your completed reading log if you have been keeping one. Programs are Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Alvord City Hall.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Currently scheduled dates are July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

COUNCIL TO VOTE ON VOLUNTARY ANNEXATION – The Decatur City Council will vote on three items related to voluntary annexation of 163 acres on the north side of Farm Road 2264 east of U.S. 81/287 next to the city’s current industrial park at tonight’s meeting. The petition for voluntary annexation was brought by Jody Adams on behalf of the Wise County Consortium LLC. A second reading of ordinances related to annexation, zoning and land use of the property along with council action is on tonight’s agenda. The property is being considered for heavy industrial zoning. The council would also vote to amend the land use map to industrial. The meeting is at 6 at Decatur City Hall.

FUNERALS – Service for Robert Shepherd, 53, of Alvord is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.