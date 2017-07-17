Monday, July 17, 2017

FIRE DESTROYS CHICO CHURCH BUILDING – Living Waters Fellowship Church, located in the 200 block of Davis Street in Chico, caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Saturday and flames spread throughout the building’s attic as a tall tower of smoke was visible for more than 15 miles. Bridgeport Fire Chief Terry Long was one of the first firefighters on scene and said he observed the building’s roof venting flames in three places. Crews from multiple fire departments mounted an external attack and notified an electrical company to shut down nearby power lines. “It was vented through most of that,” Long said. “It all burned very fast.” After knocking down flames, firefighters used a backhoe to pull down several of the church’s exterior walls to help mop up the building’s smoldering ruins. Wise County Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn said his investigation is still ongoing but noted that scorch marks on the upper sections of the building’s walls indicate the fire started in its shared attic. “One of the first 911 callers told me he got here and had brown smoke coming out of the eave,” Washburn said. “Brown smoke is from a fire that’s lacking oxygen. Once it broke through the window in the front, he said it turned to black smoke and flames. It had traveled the whole attic.” Firefighters from Crafton, Chico, Lake Bridgeport, Decatur, Paradise, Alvord, Sand Flat and Bridgeport fire departments responded to the blaze with precautionary aid and heat rehabilitation from Wise County EMS personnel on scene. The church held yesterday’s Sunday services at Chico City Hall.

FRIDAY RAIN REPORT – Decatur received 1.11 inches of rain Friday. Today’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies with a high of 96.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Decatur today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at Wise Health System in the Education Room on the second floor. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center, 201 E. Main. An ice cream social and rock bingo is planned. Visitors are welcome.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System, the Wise and Montague County Medical Society and Renew Home Health will host a Diabetes Support Group 6:30 tonight in the Education Room of the hospital in Decatur. Dr. Brad Faglie will host a question-and-answer session on the trials and triumphs of living with diabetes and plans of action. If you have diabetes or know someone with diabetes, you are invited. If it’s your first meeting, come at 6:15 to meet Dr. Faglie and get an introduction to the basics.

MEET THE SUPERINTENDENT – Decatur ISD will hold a “Meet and Greet” with new Superintendent Dr. Judi Whitis 4:30-5:30 p.m. today in the DISD Board Room at the Administration Building, 307 S. Cates. The regular monthly meeting of the school board is tonight as well with closed session at 6 and open session at 7. The agenda includes a budget update and a report on state assessment results.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Bridgeport Historical Society meets at 11:30 a.m. today at the Bridgeport Pizza Hut.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Wise County Democrats will host Greg Sagan, U.S. Congressional candidate (District 13), at their monthly social 6:30 p.m. today at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity, Decatur. The public is invited to discuss a number of concerns with Sagan, including healthcare, affordable education, environmental sustainability and increasing the minimum wage.

FUNERALS – Service for Betty Jones, 65, of Decatur is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Myrtle Dousay, 94, of Springtown is 1 p.m. Sunday at Springtown Seventh Day Adventist Church in Springtown. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Mary Haire, 53, of Sunset; Orvelda Bridges, 78, of Decatur; and Troy Hilton, 49 of Cottondale are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. July 29 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for James Aden, 81, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.