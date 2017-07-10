Monday, July 10, 2017

EXPECT DELAYS ON TEXAS 114 – Work is expected to begin today on repairs to a bridge on Farm Road 156 at Texas 114 near Northwest High School in Justin. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the work will continue through July 17. All traffic in the area will be rerouted, so anyone traveling the road from Wise County into the Metroplex might want to find an alternate route. The detour plan for eastbound traffic on Texas 114 is to use FM 156 northbound to Farm Road 407. The bridge was hit by an over height load last month, according to TxDOT.

JUDGE JOHNSON TO JOIN SHERIFF’S OFFICE – Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson will be leaving the bench next month to take over as the chief deputy at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. The announcement was made Friday afternoon. Johnson will replace Kevin Benton, who recently announced his retirement from the sheriff’s office. The judge will step down on Aug. 21 to begin his new job. Read the full story in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

RAIN REPORT – Weekend rainfall totals included 0.17 of an inch in Alvord, 0.11 in Decatur and 0.08 in Bridgeport.

COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition meets at noon today at Pizza Hut in Decatur. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur. Kevin Burns will speak about water conservation and soil erosion.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

PARADISE HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Paradise Historical Society will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting location has been changed to the Paradise Museum at 216 Main St. Plans for the Main Street Festival, to be held Sept. 30, will be discussed.

DECATUR COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council meets at 6 p.m. today at city hall and will vote on the involuntary annexation of several properties or approving development agreements with those property owners.

BRIDGEPORT CITY COUNCIL – The council will hold a pre-meeting workshop at 5:30 p.m. today to discuss Bridgeport’s growth plan. The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m., and the agenda includes a presentation from a prospective developer concerning a 194-acre property within the city. The meeting is at City Hall, 900 Thompson Street.

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – County commissioners today will consider a proclamation designating Wise as a Purple Heart County. They will also discuss changes to the Wise County subdivision and development rules. In other business, they’ll consider bids, discuss any road and construction joint venture projects and accept county committee reports. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

FUNERALS – Service for Ruth Wade, 91, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICES for Debby Stanley, 69, of Rhome and Michael Morgan, 48, of Decatur are pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for Mary Woodruff, 69, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Nicholas Rhodes, 17, of Paradise is 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the church. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Jessie Lee Womack, 88, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Marcella Shaw, 90, of Decatur is Saturday at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for “Polly” Pauline Bernice Eaton, 82, of Wichita Falls is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls. She was the aunt of Jammie Vaughn of Decatur. Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls is handling arrangements.