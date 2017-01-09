Monday, January 9, 2017

TEEN DEATH INVESTIGATION – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in Alvord Sunday morning. Sheriff Lane Akin said three girls were having a sleepover at an apartment in the 500 block of West Franklin Street in Alvord Saturday night. When they woke up around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, one of the girls, Kaely Beavers, was unresponsive. One of the parents in the house performed CPR, and Wise County EMS and sheriff’s officers were sent to the location. EMS personnel were unable to revive Beavers. Akin said her body has been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy and toxicology. The investigation into her death is ongoing, he said. “It’s a devastating situation for a community,” Akin said. “Our investigators will conduct additional interviews as we await the findings of the autopsy and toxicology.” Her service is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SUPERINTENDENTS GIVE RATING SYSTEM AN “F” – The Texas Education Agency released provisional “A-F” ratings for Texas schools Friday, and local superintendents expressed frustration with what they saw as a flawed method of accountability. Although all Wise County schools and campuses earned the “met standard” rating, the highest available under the current system, many of those same schools received “C”s, “D”s and “F”s under the new rating system which will officially begin next school year. Local superintendents expressed their frustration to State Rep. Phil King at a meeting Friday at the Decatur Administration Building. “My gut tells me that system is not going to exist when the session ends, at least not the way it is now,” King said. “My understanding is this was supposed to be a trial run. It was a trial run to find the problems, and I think it’s finding a whole lot of problems.” Read more in a related story in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur. The meeting will include the installation of officers for the year.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library STEAMing Tuesday Night is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Join the library for a fun activity that is Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, or Mathematics (STEAM) based. This program is intended for children in grades K-5. Space is limited and registration is required. Parents and caregivers are required to stay with children in grades K-2. For more info or to register, call the library at 940-393-0290, or visit www.decaturpubliclibrary.com.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon-1 p.m. today at the Boyd Community Center. Guest speaker Dr. Keitha Story-Stephenson will talk about “New Year, New You.”

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

ABWN LUNCH – Reservations are due today for the Area Business Women’s Network Lunch at the Decatur Civic Center 11:45 a.m. Thursday. RSVP to info@abwn.org. Details at www.abwn.org.

FUNERALS – Services for Leon Mays Fuqua, 93, and Craig Talley, 60, both of Decatur and Kaely Beavers, 17, of Alvord are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Gladys Joy Smith, 91, of Alvord is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Alvord with burial at Briar Branch Cemetery in Alvord. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Callie David, 66, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at the Ramada Inn in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Carl Glenn Chapman of Decatur is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Lewis Rotton, 95, of Boyd is pending at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.