Monday, January 30, 2017

COLLEGE BOARD TO DISCUSS GIVING WISE COUNTY A SEAT – The Weatherford College board will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the possibility of giving Wise County a seat on the board. The board discussed the issue in a lengthy closed session Friday but decided to reconvene this week. They have until Feb. 10 to respond to a letter from Sen. Craig Estes, recommending it allow Wise County to have a seat on the board. According to the Weatherford Democrat, board President Frank Martin emerged from Friday’s meeting saying they were “resolved to come to a constructive plan with our service area partners that will be good for the entire service area.” His comment marked a sharp change in attitude as just the day before he told the Democrat that County Judge J.D. Clark was seeking “representation without taxation.” “He’s only putting a nickel in the poker game when it comes to the tax rate,” Martin said. “We’re open to bringing them on the board to membership if they want to pay the full tax rate.” Parker County residents pay 12 cents per $100 valuation. Wise County residents pay 4.6 cents per $100 valuation to support its satellite campus. Clark said in the Democrat his “main ask is that the Wise County representative be able to have a vote on issues that affect Wise County.” “Being able to vote on issues that solely affect Parker County is not necessary,” he said. Wednesday’s meeting will take place in the board room of the E.W. Mince Administration Building, 225 College Park Drive, in Weatherford. Read more on this issue in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – Wise County commissioners will start the day Monday with a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. on the county’s proposed changes to the road pavement structure. It will be followed by a regular commissioners meeting at 9 where those changes will be further discussed. Commissioners will also consider a contract with Design Nine for a broadband infrastructure study. Both meetings will be in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur.

BURN BAN STILL IN EFFECT – Local fire departments continued to respond to numerous grass fires over the weekend. Remember that Wise County is under a burn ban. No outdoor burning is allowed.

PAY YOUR TAXES – Tuesday is the deadline for property owners to pay 2016 property taxes. Payments are made at the Wise County Tax Assessor/Collector’s office at 404 W. Walnut and the Wise County Appraisal District at 400 E. Business 380 in Decatur.

ELECTION FILINGS – The filing period for the May 6 city council and school board elections opened Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 17. A list of the places up for election as well as who has filed for the seats is featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

SPRING-LIKE TEMPERATURES – Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and an afternoon high of 72 degrees with an overnight low of 45.

GOSPEL OPRY – The monthly Gospel Opry Sing-along program is 6:30 tonight in the G.C. Rann Auditorium on the second floor of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St., Decatur. Admission is free. An offering will be received toward the expenses of the museum.

FUNERALS – Services for Jeanne Elliott, 70, of Runaway Bay and Lou Ellen Lum, 85, formerly of Bridgeport are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICES for Patricia Pool, 70, of New Fairview and Sandra J. Tracy, 72, and Raymond Gomez, 73, both of Decatur are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Bonita J. Alaniz, 66, of Azle is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Azleland Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Maurine Gales, 98, is 2 p.m. today at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth.