Monday, January 23, 2017

WREN NAMED HOSPITAL CEO – Wise Health System announced Friday that Jason Wren will be appointed president and CEO, effective April 1. Wren, the vice president of corporate and legal services, has worked for WHS for four years. His duties have included general legal counseling, contract negotiation and development, risk management and legislative and regulatory compliance. He oversaw legal services and several additional departments. Wren will replace CEO Steve Summers, who is retiring after 25 years at WHS. Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Boyd today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care Associates, 133 N. 730 Suite 105. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Dick Gilley at 940-626-1890 for more information.

STORY TIME WITH ANIMALS – Toddlers and their parents are invited to story time 10 a.m. Wednesday at Russell Feed and Supply, 1817 U.S. 81/287 in Decatur. The story time will include live animals. RSVP in store or by calling 940-627-2312.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will hold its monthly public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited to attend. The group will discuss the future of Freedom Texas and its role in securing Texas Independence. Contact Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or go to freedomtexas.org.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of taxpayer information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. The first program titled “PTAX 101-Introduction to the Texas Property Tax System” will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wise County Appraisal District office at 400 East Business 380 in Decatur. Program will last about 1.5-2 hours. Additional programs will be scheduled at various locations throughout the county based on public response. Call the WCAD at 940-627-3081 to register for this month’s program.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center. To RSVP, call 940-627-3107 or email lisab@decaturtx.com.

RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING – The Wise County Retired Teacher Personnel will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center. The guest speaker will be Beverly Ross, and her topic is “Living through Grief and other Emotional Problems.” Guest visitor will be Janie Bramlet, area director for TRTP. Call 940-575-2341 for lunch reservations so that adequate food may be prepared. The cost of the lunch is $11, cash or check.

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council meets tonight in the Community Room at City Hall, 201 E. Walnut. A workshop with end-of-year reports from the various departments is at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 15-item meeting agenda at 6. Following the regular meeting, the council and the planning and zoning commission will hold a workshop on zoning regulations related to the sale of alcoholic beverages and involuntary annexation of seven enclaves.

FUNERALS – Funeral for Katherine Faye McAmis Russell, 93, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Decatur Church of Christ with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Nancy Grooms Cowley Dickinson, 76, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Doris Jane “Johnson” Russell, 72, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Jaybird Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Judy Greer, 66, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Michael Raymond Whitaker, 72, of Sunset is 2 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church of Alvord with burial at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset. White Family Funeral Home in Bowie is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Rose Teague Littlejohn is 3 p.m. today at Shannon Cemetery in Clay County. She was the mother of David Littlejohn.