Monday, January 16, 2017

3 HURT IN RHOME WRECK – A two-vehicle collision in Rhome sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Rhome Police officer Bryan Pickler said a pickup was southbound on U.S. 81/287 between the two Texas 114 exits when the driver lost control, overcorrected and crossed the median into the northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 where it struck a northbound passenger car. The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle. He and a female passenger who was pregnant were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The driver of the pickup was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur. The names of those involved were not available at the scene. The wreck, which happened just before 2 p.m., shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 for about an hour while the wreck was cleared. It was foggy and raining at the time of the wreck.

BRIDGEPORT CHAMBER AWARDS – Bridgeport Economic Development Corp. Director Kevin Holzbog was named Citizen of the Year at the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet Saturday. The chamber also gave Baja Mexican Grill the Small Business of the Year award, Hanson the Corporate Business of the Year award, Gilbert Horton the Humanitarian of the Year award, Scott Hiler the Director of the Year award and Shane Conley the Presidency Award.

FOG ADVISORY – The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for much of the area, including Wise County, until 10 a.m. today. Rainfall totals from the weekend included 2.7 inches in Rhome and Greenwood, 2.27 in Decatur, 1.75 in Alvord, 1.41 in Bridgeport and 1.34 in Cottondale.

COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED, COMMISSIONERS MEET TOMORROW – Wise County commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, instead of today, due to it being Martin Luther King Jr. Day. County offices are closed. At tomorrow’s meeting Precinct 4 Constable Kevin Huffman will give a presentation on a reserve constable pilot program. Commissioners will consider changes to the subdivision rules, and they will discuss using the PFM Group to help refinance the college lease revenue bonds. The meeting is in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

BLOOD DRIVE – The City of Boyd is holding a blood drive at the Boyd Community Center 2-7 p.m. today.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System, the Wise and Montague County Medical Society and Renew Home Health will host a Diabetes Support Group 6:30 tonight in the Education Room of the hospital in Decatur. It is the first meeting of the year. Dr. Brad Faglie will host a question-and-answer session on the trials and triumphs of living with diabetes and plans of action. If you have diabetes or know someone with diabetes, you are invited. If it’s your first meeting, come at 6:15 to meet Dr. Faglie and get an introduction to the basics.

BAND BOOSTERS – Decatur Band Boosters meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Decatur High School band hall. Parents of all band students are invited.

DECATUR 4-H – The Decatur 4-H Club will meet 6 p.m. today at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur. Members will be making bagel bird feeders. Bring a package of bagels. Call 940-393-5029.

COALITION MEETING – The Wise County Community Coalition will hold a town hall meeting today at 6 p.m. at St. Johns Baptist Church. The topic will be Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy. The public is invited. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Wise County Democrats will celebrate MLK Day at their third Monday monthly meeting 6:30 tonight at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. Call Janet Akers-Amos, 940-399-7352 or visit www.wisedemocrats.com.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Braxton Lunsford, 1 month old, of Azle is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Curtis Cemetery in Weatherford. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICES for Gary Templeton of Decatur and Prentiss Clark, 76, of Keller are pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Calvin Emmet King, 86, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at Living Waters Fellowship Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Edith Culps, 85, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Linda Byers, 70, of Chico is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport.

SERVICES for Franklin D. Middleton, 83, of Runaway Bay and Glen Fred Stone, 71, of Bridgeport are pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Leona Taylor, 80, of Decatur is 3 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones-Decatur.

SERVICE for Jerry Rawle, 82, of Greenville, formerly of Decatur, is pending.