Monday, February 6, 2017

ARUBA WINS APPEAL IN PARR CASE – The Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas last week reversed a $2.9 million judgment against oil and gas company Aruba, who was found responsible for causing serious health problems to a Wise County family in a civil trial in 2014. The appeals court found that the plaintiffs in the case, Bob and Lisa Parr of Allison, had failed to prove at trial that Aruba Petroleum had intentionally created a private nuisance to the Parrs. The appeals court reversed the judgment of the trial court and rendered a “take-nothing” judgment in favor of Aruba. A full story was featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

ELEVATED FIRE THREAT – The National Weather Service says there is an elevated threat for wildfires in Wise County and areas to the west late this afternoon due to breezy and warm conditions. The threat is expected to increase to critical levels Tuesday. Remember that Wise County is under a burn ban, meaning no outside burning is allowed.

BLEVINS EARNS STATE TRIP – Decatur senior distance swimmer Allie Blevins received a call-up for the state swim meet after finishing fourth at regionals Saturday in the 500 in 5:24.59. The Decatur 200 freestyle relay took third at regionals.

TAX HELP – Area residents with moderate and low incomes can get free help to prepare and file their taxes. Volunteers with AARP Tax Aide will be at the Decatur Public Library 3-6 p.m. every Monday through April 17. Make an appointment at 940-393-0290 or you can drop by the library. Visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

ABWN – Reservations are due today for Thursday’s Area Business Women’s Networking Lunch at the Decatur Civic Center at 11:45 a.m. Speaker is Beverly Ross of Wise County Christian Counseling. Cost is $11 for members and first time guests, $16 for all others. Email info@abwn.org to reserve your spot. Bring your business cards and a door prize for the scholarship raffle.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Bridgeport today. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care, 2202 U.S. 380 No. 112. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

CHAMBER LUNCH – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon-1 p.m. today at Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. There is no speaker. It’s a networking event. RSVP to info@wisecountychamber.com.

4-H COUNTY COUNCIL – The Wise County 4-H Council will meet 6 p.m. today at the Extension Office in Decatur. All club presidents and delegates should attend to represent their clubs. The meeting is open to all Wise County 4-H members.

ALL WISE FOOTBALL – The county’s top football players are featured in the All-Wise Football selections in the weekend Messenger on newsstands now.

FUNERALS – Services for Keith Troutwine, 43, of Decatur and George Ball, 76, of Dallas are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICES for Betty Dennis, 83, formerly of Boyd and Don Roebuck, 65, of Chico are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Betty Ann Evans, 75, of Chico is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Patsy Sue Abbott, 81, of Chico is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones-Bridgeport.