Monday, February 27, 2017

YOUTH FAIR BEGINS – Today is the first day of the 65th Annual Wise County Youth Fair. The horse show begins at 8:30 a.m. at NRS Arena. The public speaking competition is at 10:30 a.m. at Weatherford College Wise County. The queen contest is at 7 p.m. at the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

SLIDELL FALLS IN REGION FINAL – The Slidell Lady Greyhounds rallied from an early 9-point deficit to get within one but fell to Dodd City 53-38 in the Class A Region III final Saturday. Kayler Talamantes scored 15 points. www.wcmessenger.com/2017/sports/dodd-city-holds-off-slidell-region-final/

DECATUR SCORES 102 IN WIN – Parker Hicks scored 44 points as the Decatur Eagles plastered Kaufman 102-37 Friday in the Class 4A Region II area round. Decatur moves on to play defending state champion Dallas Lincoln in the region quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland High School. www.wcmessenger.com/2017/sports/decatur-shoots-kaufman-102-37/. Northwest beat Grapevine 71-43 to advance to the 5A Region I quarterfinal to play Birdville at 8 p.m. at Coppell. The Slidell boys will take on Saltillo at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Blue Ridge.

NORTHWEST WRESTLER WINS STATE – Northwest’s Mike Kumlien won the 5A state title in the 132-pound class. Schon Ausman finished third in the 145s. Adrenae Carter was third in the 165s.

DECATUR, BRIDGEPORT SET FOR SOCCER MATCH – The Decatur Eagles will head to Bridgeport for the second of three 3-4A meetings with the Bulls for a 5:30 start tonight. The girls game follows.

STORM CHANCES – This afternoon’s forecast includes only a 30 percent chance of storms, but if storms develop, they could be severe, according to the National Weather Service. Large hail would be the main threat.

GOSPEL OPRY – The monthly Gospel Opry Sing-along is 6:30 tonight in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Admission is free. An offering will be accepted to be used toward the expenses of the museum.

BOND MEETING – Chico ISD will hold an informational meeting regarding the bond issue 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Chico High School Auditorium.

CASA 101 – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Wise and Jack counties will have CASA 101 6 p.m. Tuesday at the CASA office, 300 E. Pecan St., in Decatur. CASA 101 is an informal, Q&A get-together. Participants will meet current CASA volunteers and learn about the application process. RSVP to reserve a seat and a meal. Contact Recruitment Specialist Kayla Prock at 940-627-7535 or kayla.prock@casawise.org.

RETIREMENT RECEPTION – The City of Decatur will hold a retirement celebration for Victor Chavez 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center. Chavez recently retired from the city after more than 35 years of service.

APPRAISAL DISTRICT PROGRAM — The Wise County Appraisal District is having a program, “PTAX 101 – Texas Property Tax Exemptions,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the appraisal district office, 400 East Business 380, in Decatur. Additional programs will be scheduled at various locations throughout the county based on public response. Call 940-627-3081 to register for this month’s program.

RELAY MEETING – The Relay For Life team captain meeting has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 at the Candlewood Suites in Decatur.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board tonight will consider approval of the district’s Local Innovation Plan as the next step in the district’s process of becoming a District of Innovation. Other agenda items include a demographic presentation, potential high school field house expansion and a Texas Academic Performance Report public hearing. The public portion of the meeting will begin at 7 at the DISD Administration Building at 307 S. Cates.

FUNERALS – Memorial for Jimmy Jones, 73, of Decatur is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the home of Jason and Carley Jones. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Janis Lindbloom, 44, of Mineral Wells. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Kristi Nicole Martin, 37, of Sunset is 1:30 p.m. today at Azleland Memorial Park. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Janis Eileen Wilson, 65, of Haslet is 1 p.m. today at Dido Cemetery in Fort Worth. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

