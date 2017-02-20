Monday, February 20, 2017

OVERNIGHT RAIN TOTALS – Rainfall totals from last night and early this morning included 1.2 inches in Greenwood, 0.75 in Alvord, 0.62 in Decatur and 0.46 in Bridgeport. The rain has moved out of our area, but skies should remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with a high near 73 this afternoon.

BLEVINS TURNS IN FASTEST TIME – Decatur’s Allie Blevins cut 2 seconds off her qualifying time in the 500 freestyle, swimming 5:22.39 for 18th best 5A time in prelims.

SLIDELL ADVANCES – Bailey Meyer scored 20 and Kayler Talamantes 13 as Slidell beat Avinger 75-30 in the Class A Region III area basketball game. Slidell advances to play Saltillo at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Trenton.

ALVORD OPENS PLAYOFFS – The Alvord Bulldogs will take on Lindsay in a 2A Region II bi-district basketball game at 7 tonight in Bowie. Bridgeport, Decatur, Northwest and Chico will play Tuesday night. Bridgeport plays Dallas Carter at 8 at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City. Decatur will face Dallas Pinkston at 7 in Coppell. Northwest takes on Sherman in Gainesville at 7. Chico will play Tom Bean at 8 at Denton Ryan.

DECATUR, BRIDGEPORT FIGHT TO DRAW – Bridgeport’s Efrain DeLuna scored a goal in the final two minutes Friday as the Bulls and Decatur Eagles tied 2-2 in their first of three meetings in 3-4A soccer.

ALVORD TO IMPROVE WASTEWATER PLANT – The Alvord City Council last Thursday voted to fund more improvements for the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The council approved buying a sludge box with a polymer injection system, which City Services Coordinator Clint Mercer said should cut down on labor and potential injuries to plant workers. The overall cost of the box is $47,675.

PRESIDENTS DAY CLOSINGS – All Wise County administrative offices are closed today for the Presidents’ Day holiday. The Wise County Animal Shelter will be also be closed today. Wise County Development Services and the Decatur Dumpsite will close today. Boyd and Cottondale dumpsites will close their next business day on Wednesday.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System, the Wise and Montague County Medical Society and Renew Home Health will host a Diabetes Support Group 6:30 tonight in the Education Room of the hospital in Decatur. Dr. Brad Faglie will host a question-and-answer session on the trials and triumphs of living with diabetes and plans of action. If you have diabetes or know someone with diabetes, you are invited. If it’s your first meeting, come at 6:15 to meet Dr. Faglie and get an introduction to the basics.

BOOK CLUB – The Rhome Public Library Book Club will have a meet-and-greet 1 p.m. Tuesday.

DEMOCRATIC SOCIAL – The Wise County Democratic Party will host a social 6:30 p.m. today at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. All Democrats and progressives are invited. The event will include a guest speaker and other goodies. Call Janet Amos, 940-399-7352, or visit www.wisedemocrats.com.

FUNERALS – Services for Jeffery Thatcher, 45, and William Davenport, 88, both of Decatur and Hugh McCrary, 82, of Runaway Bay are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Robert Leon Hammer, 86, of Bowie. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Vanita Sain, 80, formerly of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Joyce Witty, 85, formerly of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Krystal Wilkins, 31, of Grapevine is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.