Monday, February 13, 2017

ONGOING DISPUTE LEADS TO SHOOTING DEATH – A Bridgeport man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute with his neighbor. Just before 7 p.m., Tommy Carlton walked from his home to his neighbors’ house on Private Road 3421 south of Bridgeport, said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. Carlton knocked on the door, and Whitney Hall, who lives at the address with her husband Jordan Hall, went upstairs to get Jordan, who answered the door, according to Akin. After Carlton entered the home, there was a dispute. Both men were armed. The sheriff said the two men had been in an “ongoing squabble” since Carlton accidentally shot and killed Eric Nelson July 12, 2016. Nelson was a friend of both men. “We do believe threats were exchanged (Friday night between Jordan and Carlton,)” Akin said. Jordan shot Carlton multiple times with a Glock 9mm, according to the sheriff. Carlton was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson. Akin said Carlton’s gun, a .380 semi-automatic pistol, was found on the floor near his body. Akin said there was no indication in the house or in observation of Jordan that he had been drinking. Carlton’s body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and toxicology. No arrests have been made. Akin said the case will most likely be referred to a grand jury.

BRIDGEPORT TAKES THIRD – Behind 18 points from Emily Vidal, the Bridgeport Sissies beat Krum 48-45 Friday to grab the third seed out of 9-4A. Bridgeport opens the playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Carrollton Ranchview at Saginaw High School. The Chico girls lost their tiebreaker to Poolville 35-32. Boys scores Friday: Northwest 75, Eaton 54; Decatur 88, Krum 41; Argyle 77, Bridgeport 40; Bowie 69, Boyd 45; Nocona 59, Paradise 44; Alvord 56, Perrin 28; Muenster 65, Chico 24; Slidell 72, Saint Jo 50; Bellevue 64, Forestburg 47

PLAYOFF HOOPS – The Paradise Lady Panthers start the playoffs tonight at 7:30 with a 3A bi-district game against Brock at Azle High School. The Northwest Lady Texans face Denison in a 5A bi-district tilt at 6:30 in Gainesville.

RELAY BENEFIT – Legend Bank in Alvord will sell chocolate-covered strawberries for $20 per dozen for the Carolyn’s Cookie Monsters Relay for Life team Tuesday. To order, call 940-626-2325.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. Speaker Clay Patterson will provide a presentation of Col. Tom Green, 5th Texas Cavalry, in full dress.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners will discuss at their regular meeting today a contract with Design Nine for a comprehensive broadband infrastructure study. Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance is scheduled to address his counterparts regarding driveway permits and placement of mailboxes, and Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White will notify them of a temporary move to another precinct. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public. Commissioners will meet again at 1 p.m. at the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St., to discuss potential changes to the county’s thoroughfare plan. Representatives of the North Central Texas Council of Governments will also be present.

CHICO SCHOOL BOARD – Chico School Board will hold a special meeting 6:30 p.m. today in room 150 at Chico Elementary School, 1120 Park Road. Agenda items include calling an election to fill board places 6 and 7 and consider an order calling a bond election on the May ballot.

BRIDGEPORT CITY COUNCIL – Bridgeport City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today to discuss amending the city’s zoning ordinance to establish a historic district overlay and the purchase of amenities for the city pool. The council is expected to take action on a sign variance for Harwood Park, a final plat for 1603 Cates St. and a bid for pool improvements. The council will also meet at 5:30 for a workshop regarding the funding of a new or upgraded municipal financial suite and the repairs at the Law Enforcement Center building.

EDUCATION FORUM – A community awareness event designed to encourage dialogue between parents, teachers, school administrators and taxpayers regarding the future of local schools will take place 6 p.m. today at Bridgeport Estates, 1481 Senior Place Road in Bridgeport. The discussion will include current and future challenges facing Wise County and all Texas schools.

TAX HELP – Area residents with moderate and low incomes can get free help to prepare and file their taxes. Volunteers with AARP Tax Aide will be at the Decatur Public Library 3-6 p.m. every Monday through April 17. Make an appointment at 940-393-0290 or you can drop by the library. Visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

FUNERALS – Services for Nelda Kay Smith, 74, of Azle and Troy Cheek, 77, of Rhome are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Robert Bob Cole, 82, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Keith Troutwine, 43, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Tommy Carlton, 58, of Bridgeport will be held at a later date. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for John Jackson Shipp, 43, of Chico will be scheduled at a later date.