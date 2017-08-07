Monday, August 7, 2017

TRIAL DATE SET FOR COUNTY CONSTABLE – Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr will face nine felony charges in a jury trial Sept. 19 in the 271st District Court. Visiting Judge Roger Towery will hear the case. The charges include theft, abuse of official capacity and tampering with government records defraud/harm, which range from a third degree felony to state jail felonies. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin in June filed a petition for the removal of Parr from his Precinct 3 post, and Towery was also appointed to that case. A removal hearing has not yet been set. In the meantime, Parr is still a county employee. He was re-elected to another four-year term in November 2016. Read more in the weekend Messenger.

BLAZE RIPS THROUGH MOBILE HOME – Firefighters were called to 313 County Road 4869 near Briar just before midnight Saturday as a blaze devoured a mobile home. Boyd Firefighter Mason Del Castillo, who is also a shift supervisor, said the house was fully involved when the first crew arrived. Initial reports on the police scanner indicated there might have been a small explosion, but Del Castillo said that wasn’t true. “There was some popping when we got here … it could have been leftover fireworks or maybe ammunition,” he said. “But there was no actual explosion.” Jeff Doughty with the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. In addition to Boyd, several other departments were also on scene, as well as Wise County EMS and a sheriff’s deputy. The homeowner was not at the property when the fire started. Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

CHICO HOME DESTROYED IN FIRE – A house just outside Chico was destroyed by fire Saturday night, despite the best efforts of five local volunteer fire departments. The fire was first reported at 8:40 p.m. Chico Assistant Fire Chief Josh Richey said when his crews arrived, only the back room of the house was on fire, but it spread quickly through the structure at 700 County Road 1550. The fire spread from the house to a neighboring pasture, burning about 5 acres. In addition to Chico, Alvord, Bridgeport, Crafton and Sand Flat fire departments were also called to the scene, as well as Wise County’s Rescue 1, a sheriff’s deputy and a Department of Public Safety trooper. The Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate. One woman lived in the home, but she was not there when the blaze started. Red Cross was called to assist her. Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

ELDER EARNS ALL STATE – Recent Decatur graduate and Texas signee Bryce Elder added another honor. The Eagles ace was named the relief pitcher on the 4A Texas Sportswriters Association team. Elder went 7-2 with a minuscule ERA of 0.603 in 69.2 innings. He threw a pair of no-hitters in the playoffs, while leading the Eagles to their second region finals appearance.

FOOTBALL WORKOUTS START – The Decatur Eagles took the field at midnight as the first Wise County team to start practice. Five other teams start workouts today. Bridgeport hit the field at 6 a.m. Boyd started at 7 a.m. Chico began at 8 a.m. Alvord will start at 3:30 p.m. and Paradise 4 p.m.

STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER – Lightning and high winds that accompanied Sunday night’s storms left many people without electricity long after the showers blew through. Oncor spokesperson Sabrina Easley said 175 customers were still without electricity as of 9:25 p.m. Most of those were in the Boyd area. All but 10 customers had power restored by 7:30 this morning. Wise Electric Co-op had 277 customers without power as of 10 p.m. with the bulk of those around Boyd; just north of Springtown; and on the north end of Lake Bridgeport, west of Chico. Co-op spokesperson Chris Walsh said just 17 remained without power as of 7:30 a.m., mainly just north of Springtown with power restoration expected within an hour or two. He said lightning most likely caused the outages.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH – Wise County is included in a flash flood watch area until 7 tonight. Sunday’s rainfall totals included 2.8 inches in Cottondale, 0.62 in Rhome, 0.35 in Bridgeport, 0.3 in Alvord and 0.22 in Decatur. Today’s forecast includes a 30 percent chance of rain with a high around 87 degrees.

COUNTY TRANSPORTATION PLAN – Representatives with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) will have a public meeting 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Weatherford College Wise County lecture hall to discuss the master transportation thoroughfare plan. County commissioners, along with other local officials, have been working on the project with NCTCOG since last summer.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at The First United Methodist Church of Decatur Wesley Center. Guest speaker Martin Woodruff will talk about present and future happenings for the city of Decatur.

COURT CLOSED – The Bridgeport Municipal Court will be closed today. It will re-open Tuesday.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board will have a budget workshop at a special meeting 5:30 p.m. today. They will propose a tax rate and schedule budget hearing dates. There is also an executive session on the agenda to discuss personnel, real property and security devices or security audits. The meeting is in the DISD administration building, 307 S. Cates St., and is open to the public.

FUNERALS – Service for Mary Jane Montford Hartsell, 99, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Lillian Foster, 85, of Richardson is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICE for Cheryl J. Morgan, 68, of Decatur is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Willie Bell Stevenson, 91, of Brownwood is 11 a.m. today in Huffman. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Myrna Ruth White, 78, of Chico is 6 p.m. today at Morris Memorial Methodist Church in Chico. Family visitation is 5-6 p.m. prior to the service. Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.