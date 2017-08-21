Monday, August 21, 2017

TEEN REMAINS AT LARGE AFTER SHOOTING — A 15-year-old boy who fled the home where a man was shot and killed Friday just north of Rhome remained at large Sunday afternoon. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for the teen, who left the home on Private Road 4732 on a black Suzuki motorcycle soon after the shooting. “We’re still in the process of trying to get the young man found,” said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin Saturday. “We do have concerns that he may be armed and would ask to exercise caution. But we’d like for the young man to come in so we can get this case resolved.” He responded via text Sunday that there were no additional developments. David Oakes, 49, was pronounced dead on scene after being shot multiple times around 10 p.m. His body has been taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Akin said a 911 call was received from the residence. “It was obvious there was an argument going on in the house prior to the shooting,” he said. Other family members were present at the home.

SOLAR ECLIPSE TODAY — Wise County residents will be able to see a partial solar eclipse today, beginning at approximately 11:39 a.m. and lasting until 2:38 p.m., with about 75 percent of the sun blocked by the moon at max view at 1:08 p.m. The Decatur Public Library will hold a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party noon to 2 p.m. today. The library will provide free viewing glasses. The event will also feature a time capsule, a Kona Ice truck, a food truck and eclipse watching. Bring something that you think represents 2017 if you wish to contribute to the time capsule. Viewing glasses will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Call the library at 940-393-0290. ALSO, The Alvord Public Library will host a viewing party 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ALSO, Rhome Public Library will have a viewing party with free eclipse glasses provided by NASA.

GRANGER VISITS WISE — U.S. Congresswoman Kay Granger will be at the Decatur Conference Center 5:30 p.m. today for a social visit. Seating is limited.

FIRST DAY — Students in Alvord and Boyd return to class to begin the 2017-2018 school year today.

BOIL WATER NOTICE — A water main break Saturday night in Bridgeport has been repaired, but a boil water notice is in effect until further notice, according to the city.

DECATUR RUNNERS FINISH THIRD — Decatur runners tallied 69 points, coming up a point behind Denton Guyer and McKinney Boyd at the Little D Classic at North Lakes Park in Denton. Decatur senior Alan Rangel finished second to McKinney Boyd’s Eric Peacock in 17:08. Anthony Rodriguez finished 12th in 17:56. Triston Read ran 17:57 for 13th, Gabriel Embree 18:13 for 18th and Christian Isaac 18:35 for 24th. Sergio Sanchez turned in a 18:37 for 26th and Lenin Blanco 19:53 for 48th. The Decatur girls finished fifth with 125 points. Guyer took the title with 56. Taylor Butler led Decatur, finishing the 5K in 21:55 for 12th. Elizabeth Culpepper was 15th in 21:58, Kayla Leal 21st in 22:50, Vanessa Sanders 43rd in 24:09 and Quinn Helm 46th in 24:25. Salma Pena finished 50th in 24:39 and Emily Hubbard 55th in 25:12.

WEEKEND VOLLEYBALL — The Chico Lady Dragons dominated their own tournament over the weekend. Chico went 7-0 and improved to 12-1 on the year. The Lady Dragons did not drop a set on Saturday, beating Quanah (25-12, 25-13), Vernon Northside (25-14, 25-7), Savoy (25-14, 25-18) and Gold-Burg (25-9, 25-9). The Decatur Lady Eagles finished runner-up over the weekend at the Glen Rose Tournament. After rolling through pool play and beating Boyd in the semifinal in three games, Decatur challenged second-ranked and tournament host Glen Rose in the final. Glen Rose took down Decatur 25-17, 27-25. The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets took fourth at the Glen Rose Tournament, going 4-3. After falling to Decatur in three games (25-22, 24-26, 25-19), Boyd played Liberty Christian for a second time for third place. Liberty Christian held off Boyd for the win 18-25, 25-17, 25-17. The Paradise Lady Panthers closed out their stay at Glen Rose over the weekend with a pair of wins Saturday. Paradise beat Keene (25-23, 25-16) and LaVega (25-22, 25-22) around a setback to Denton Calvary (25-22, 20-25, 25-18). The Alvord Lady Bulldogs went 4-1 over the weekend to finish second at the Poolville Tournament. Alvord closed the tournament Saturday with wins over Perrin (25-19, 25-20) and Fort Worth Northside (25-17, 17-25, 15-13). The Bridgeport Sissies brought home the championship in the silver division at Graham Saturday. The Sissies beat Iowa Park 26-24, 25-23 and followed up with a 25-18, 25-18 victory over Vernon. The Northwest Lady Texans finished fifth in the bronze bracket at the Northwest ISD Classic over the weekend. After dropping the first match in bracket play to Frisco Reedy (25-18, 25-15), Northwest bounced back to close the weekend with wins over Mansfield (25-17, 25-23) and Rockwall (25-22, 20-25, 26-24).

DIABETES CLASSES — Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Decatur today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at Wise Health System in the Education Room on the second floor. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

WCWC REGISTRATION — Registration for fall classes at Weatherford College Wise County is ongoing. Classes begin Friday, and students are able to register through Tuesday, Aug. 29. Register now while there are still spots available. Office hours this week are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Wednesday, 1:30-5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. For more information, call 940-627-2690 or come by the Student Services Office at WCWC.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY — Bridgeport Historical Society meets 11:30 a.m. today at Pizza Hut in Bridgeport. The program will be “What lies beneath our feet.”

OFFICES CLOSED — The Precinct 1 and 3 Justices of the Peace offices will be closed today for legislative update training.

CUB SCOUT MEETING — Cub Scout Pack 115 will hold a recruiting meeting 6:30 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church Decatur Wesley Center featuring first through fifth grade new member information. Email wyattdusty@yahoo.com or call 940-389-1977.

WISE COUNTY DEMOCRATS – The Wise County Democrats will meet 6:30 p.m. today at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity Street. Anyone concerned about what is happening in government on all levels (county, state, national) involving issues like education, healthcare accessibility, Medicare, environmental sustainability, fair wages, proper treatment of our veterans and LGBTQ equality is invited to attend and meet Democratic candidates running for office.

FUNERALS — Memorial service for Bernice Bessire, 83, of Bridgeport is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

SERVICE for Sharon Murphy, 77, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Homer Kemp, 71, of Newark is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Aurora Cemetery. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Raymond Jordan, 82, of Boyd is 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Maria Montes, 75, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.