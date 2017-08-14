Monday, August 14, 2017

1 HURT IN ROLLOVER – One man was injured when his pickup rolled multiple times during a wreck on Farm Road 920 south of Texas 199 Friday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Robert Carson said Roddy Pippen, 33, of Byers told him he passed out while driving and lost control of the vehicle. Pippen’s pickup rolled and came to rest upright off the east side of the road. Medics had initially called for a helicopter ambulance, but Carson said Pippen’s injuries were later discovered to be non-incapacitating and he was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital. Boonsville/Balsora and Salt Creek Fire Departments and Wise County EMS responded to the scene.

MELLEMA TO RUN FOR PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE – Cary Mellema of Aurora announced Friday he will run for Precinct 3 constable in the March 2018 Republican primary. The position is vacant following Doug Parr’s criminal plea deal and resignation Wednesday. County commissioners will appoint an interim constable in the coming weeks, but in the 2018 election, voters will choose someone to serve the remainder of Parr’s unexpired term. Mellema is currently a deputy constable in Denton County. He has also worked as a police officer in Denton, Argyle and Rhome, where he served as a police chief for a period of time. “I feel I can do an especially good job for the citizens of Precinct 3 and serve it with integrity,” he said. “I plan to be a team player with the county and all the local police agencies as I was when I was chief of Rhome.” Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

WEEKEND RAINFALL – Rainfall totals from over the weekend included 2.9 inches in Cottondale, 2.66 in Rhome, 2.48 in Alvord, 2 in Greenwood, 1.48 in Decatur and 1.41 in Bridgeport. Today’s high is expected to reach 94 with heat index values as high as 102.

BOYD WINS TOURNEY – The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets successfully defended their Cool in Boomtown title in Burkburnett Saturday. Boyd beat District 8-3A rival Henrietta 25-13, 25-10 in the championship to finish off a 6-0 run through the tournament. Bridgeport finished third in the silver division, beating City View 25-22, 25-22. After rolling through pool play, the Chico Lady Dragons won a match before falling to S&S at the Saint Jo Tournament. The Northwest Lady Texans brought home the consolation trophy in the gold bracket at the Mansfield Rotary Volleyball Tournament. The Decatur Lady Eagles closed out the ASC Nike Denton Ryan Tournament with a 1-1 record in the silver bracket.

REPUBLICAN MEETING – Wise County Republicans will meet 6:30 p.m. today in the justice of the peace courtroom inside the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Lane Akin will be guest speaker.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

MEET THE TEACHER – Bridgeport Elementary School will hold Meet the Teacher Night 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center, 200 E. Main. The program topic is water conservation. A potluck supper begins at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome. Call 940-735-0361.

SENIOR PHOTOS – Bridgeport High School’s senior photos are Tuesday at the high school. All seniors should have received information in the mail about booking an appointment online with Legacy photos. If not, go to the BISD/BHS website for more information or email cberry@bridgeportisd.net.

MOSQUITO FOGGING – The City of Decatur will conduct citywide mosquito fogging this Tuesday, August 15. The fogging will begin at 8 p.m. The pesticide being used is Masterline Kontrol 4-4. Residents are encouraged to stay indoors during the fogging process. Call the city at 940-393-0260 for more information.

COMMISSIONERS TO MEET – Wise County commissioners will formally accept the resignation of Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr in their meeting today and will discuss the process to appoint his replacement. The interim constable will serve until someone is elected in 2018 to the remainder of Parr’s unexpired term. County Judge J.D. Clark will also present the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2018, and they will discuss the county tax rate and the rate for Weatherford College Wise County. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse. It is open to the public.

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL – The Decatur City Council will hold a workshop at 5 p.m. today to discuss the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 and the property tax rate. That will be followed by the regular council meeting at 6. Agenda items include a vote on a zoning change application for 163 acres of land off Farm Road 2264 recently brought into the city through voluntary annexation, proposing a tax rate and scheduling a public hearing on the proposed budget. The workshop and meeting will be held at city hall.

FUNERALS – Services for Linda Orr, 68, of Boyd; Debra George, 63, and Gene Trimble, 78, both of Azle are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

SERVICES for Mary Ella Weaver Marshall, 83, of Alvord and Margarete Fowler, 89, of Decatur are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Mary Wampole, 64, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

SERVICE for Ledger Paul Slimp, the infant son of Jody and Morgan Slimp of Alvord, is pending at Jones-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Frankie Hass, 88, of Springtown is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Salem Cemetery in Alba. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.