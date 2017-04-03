Monday, April 3, 2017

RAIN TOTALS – Wise County received some much-needed rain this weekend. Rainfall totals included 1.67 inches in Rhome, 1.52 in Alvord, 1.35 in Decatur, 1.3 in Greenwood and 1.18 in Bridgeport. It should be sunny today with a high of 75 degrees. A slight chance of rain returns to the forecast Tuesday evening.

SOCCER TEAMS ADVANCE – The Decatur and Bridgeport boys soccer teams won 4A Region I area titles Friday. Decatur beat Pampa 5-0 and Bridgeport took down Borger 7-3. Decatur will travel to Midland at 4 p.m. Tuesday to play San Elizario. Bridgeport will play Burkburnett at Burkburnett at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

OFFICE CLOSED – The Wise County Tax office and Auto Registration office in Bridgeport will be closed today. The offices in Decatur and Boyd are open today.

SEVERE WEATHER TRAINING – As part of Devon Energy’s Emergency Response Plan, the company will conduct a routine severe weather training exercise at its Bridgeport office on Tuesday afternoon. The exercise will be coordinated with Wise County, Bridgeport and Decatur emergency response organizations. During the exercise, residents may notice emergency personnel, vehicles and mock medical services at Devon’s office. The exercise is not open for public participation.

JOB FAIR – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is having a job fair 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. There are opportunities for sworn law enforcement, corrections and communications. The sheriff’s office is at 200 Rook Ramsey Dr. in Decatur.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County Area meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 609 Medical Center Drive in Decatur. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

PRE-K REGISTRATION – Bridgeport Elementary School is having pre-kindergarten registration 3:45 to 5 p.m. today and April 10. Pre-k students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 and meet income eligibility standards and/or be unable to speak or comprehend English. Bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residence and a photo ID of the person enrolling the student.

BAKE SALE – IOffice, 1650 S. FM 51 Suite 300 in Decatur, will host a bake sale today benefiting iOffice’s Relay for Life TEAM Hamilton.

DONKEY BASKETBALL – Donkey Basketball will be held today at the McCarroll Middle School gym in Decatur. A meal will be served at 6 p.m., and the game starts at 7. The event will also feature a live and silent auction. Cost is $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Decatur Football Booster Club and the Junior Class for the junior/senior prom.

FACILITY TOURS – A tour of Alvord Middle School is 6 p.m. today and will include the field house, stadium, and vocational ag facilities. The tour will conclude at the high school cafeteria with information about the district’s bond proposal. A tour of the elementary campus is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 11.

SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY – The Desk and Derrick Club of Wise County is offering scholarships to Wise County high school seniors. Applications can be obtained from the high school counselors or by contacting Crystal Watkins at Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com. The application deadline is today.

FUNERALS – Service for Barbara Jones, 83, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. today at Aurora Baptist Church with burial at New Hope Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

VISITATION for Gregory Lee Brown, 60, of Newark is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Correne Travis, 81, of Aurora is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

FUNERAL for Bonnie Lee Allen, 97, of Decatur is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Bobbie Sessions, 77, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Norma Dornack, 86, of Decatur will be held at a later date in Wisconsin. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.