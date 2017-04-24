Monday, April 24, 2017

EARLY VOTING BEGINS – Polls opened at 8 a.m. today for early voting for the May 6 city council and school board elections. Early voting runs April 24 through May 2. A full list of voting times and locations was featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

CADDELL WINS STATE TITLE – Paradise senior Avery Caddell won headline writing for the second straight year at the UIL 3A academic championships in Austin last week. Teammate Faith Blankenship placed third in feature writing, and the PHS journalism team tied with East Bernard for second overall. Also bringing home hardware from the 3A state meet was Aliza White of Boyd. She placed second in ready writing. In 1A competition, Slidell’s Kevin Oney placed second in social studies, Kayler Talamantes placed third in computer applications and Stone Coston placed sixth in computer science. Slidell’s One Act Play placed third at state. Results of the state speaking events had not been posted online before Update went to press.

GOSPEL OPRY – The monthly Gospel Opry Sing-along program is 6:30 tonight in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Admission is free. An offering will be received toward the expenses of the museum.

RETIREMENT RECEPTION – Decatur ISD will honor Carrie Greever’s 29 years of service to public education with a retirement reception 4-5:30 p.m. today at Carson Elementary. It is a come and go event.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Boyd today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Wise Clinical Care Associates, 133 N. 730 Suite 105. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Dick Gilley at 940-626-1890 for more information.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the lecture hall at the Weatherford College Wise County campus. The society will host guest speaker Diane Brownlee, who is a docent instructor at the Ross Perot Museum and the Heard Natural Science Museum. The topic will be “Earth’s Plate Tectonics.” Call 940-735-0361.

SUMMER CAMP MEETING – A Salvation Army Summer Camp meeting for parents of children ages 10-12 in Wise County is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport. The meeting will feature pizza, registration and a free physical for camp. Parents should bring shot records. For information call Martine Simpson at 940-399-8530 or Sharon Wilson at 214-274-0514.

ALZHEIMER’S EDUCATION – The Basics of memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, an education program by the Alzheimer’s Association, will be presented 2-4 p.m. today at Decatur Public Library. The program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment and more. There is no cost to attend, but registration is appreciated. Call 800-272-3900.

WOMEN’S CLUB SCHOLARSHIPS – The Bridgeport Women’s Club will be awarding scholarships this year. 2017 BHS seniors will be eligible by turning in the local scholarship at the school, and female, non-traditional students living or working in Bridgeport (those wanting to continue education by attending college, trade school or by gaining professional certifications) can pick up an application at the Bridgeport Public Library. Applications are due back to the library by April 27. Call Pam Lanfear, 940-393-5987.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners today will consider issuing a letter of support for legislation regarding the creation of Wise County Municipal Utility District No. 4. They will also consider several tax bid sales and will have a closed session about property. The meeting is at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the county courthouse in Decatur.

FUNERALS – Service for Dorothy June Taylor, 90, of Stoney is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Jennifer Page, 50, of Runaway Bay is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Olivia Holmes, 97, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Archie Brown Faires, 83, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Saturday at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Steele Creek, N.C. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.