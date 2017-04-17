Monday, April 17, 2017

BULLS FINISH RUNNER-UP – The Bridgeport Bulls rallied from a 2-0 deficit in first half and battled through overtime before falling in a shootout to Kilgore in the 4A soccer title game Friday. Eric Aguilar, Juan Amador and Miguel Olmos earned spots on the state all-tournament team.

PARADISE ISD SUPERINTENDENT TO RESIGN – Paradise Superintendent Mac Edwards has been named the lone finalist at Llano ISD. Llano named Edwards as their lone finalist in March, but he won’t officially resign from Paradise until June 30. A full story was featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands now.

RAINFALL REPORT – Parts of Wise County received rain showers this morning. Alvord received 0.3 of an inch of rain. A chance of rain remains in the forecast throughout the day.

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System, the Wise and Montague County Medical Society and Renew Home Health will host a Diabetes Support Group 6:30 tonight in the Education Room of the hospital in Decatur. Dr. Brad Faglie will host a question-and-answer session on the trials and triumphs of living with diabetes and plans of action. If you have diabetes or know someone with diabetes, you are invited. If it’s your first meeting, come at 6:15 to meet Dr. Faglie and get an introduction to the basics.

WISE COUNTY DEMOCRATS – The Wise County Democrats will host their monthly social at 6:30 p.m. today at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity. Guest Speaker is U.S. Congressional Candidate Al Woolum who is running for District 12, currently held by Representative Kay Granger. Contact Chair Janet Amos, 940-399-7352.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Decatur today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at Wise Health System in the Education Room on the second floor. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Electric Co-op is having a Carter blood drive 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday at co-op headquarters, 1900 North Trinity in Decatur. Email Bill Hood, bhood@wiseec.com.

DAZZLE ME PINK – The 8th Annual Dazzle Me Pink Fashion Show and luncheon is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Decatur Civic Center. Proceeds benefit Wise Health System’s Women’s Services and Mary’s Gift, offering free mammograms to underserved and uninsured women and men of Wise County. Visit wisehealthfoundation.com to reserve a seat or table, purchase a raffle ticket or make an online donation. Call Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE – Graduating high school seniors who plan to major in agriculture at a Texas college or university are eligible for the Jim Frank Hornback Scholarship sponsored by the Hornback Family and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Leadership Advisory Board. Interested students should call the Extension office at 940-627-3341. Required materials are due in the Extension office by today. The scholarship application is available at wise.agrilife.org.

4-H MEETING – The Decatur 4-H Club will meet 6 p.m. today at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds. Call 940-393-5029.

CLUB SCHOLARSHIPS – Decatur Junior Woman’s Club is offering two $1,000 scholarships to Decatur High School seniors. It includes an essay about community service and two teacher recommendation letters. It is not GPA based. The application is available at the high school and must be postmarked by today.

FUNERALS – Services for Judy Ball, 71, of Bridgeport and Royal James, 92, of Grapevine, formerly of Bridgeport, are pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Scott Allan Arnn, 46 of Boyd is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 2 in Boyd. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Alexander’s Midway in Springtown.

