Monday, April 10, 2017

BULLS EARN STATE TRIP – With a remarkable defensive play by Eric Aguilar to prevent a second-half goal followed by Jesus Aguilar’s goal in the 54th, the Bridgeport Bulls beat San Elizario 2-1 in the Class 4A Region I final Saturday to earn a trip to the state tournament. Bridgeport will play Progreso at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Georgetown in the 4A semifinal.

STORMS POSSIBLE – The National Weather Service forecast includes a 40 percent chance of storms in Wise County today. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and high winds as the main threat. The afternoon high is expected to reach 75.

DISTRICT TRACK – The 9-4A and 8-3A track championships start today. The 8-3A meet starts with field events at 9:15 a.m. in Jacksboro. The running prelims are at 3:30 p.m. The 9-4A begins at 9 a.m. in Argyle with field events. The running prelims are 2:30 p.m.

9-4A GOLF TOURNAMENT – The District 9-4A golf tournament with Decatur and Bridgeport boys and girls teams begins this morning at Robson Ranch. The second round will be Tuesday.

ARGYLE OUTLASTS DECATUR – Wade Timmons’ two-out single in the bottom of the ninth pushed the Argyle Eagles past Decatur 2-1 Friday night. The loss was Decatur’s third straight in 9-4A. Bryce Elder struck out 11 in six and one-third innings, allowing a run on six hits. Other scores: Baseball – Sanger 8, Bridgeport 6; Alvord 3, Valley View 2; Boyd 1, Bowie 0; Lindsay 10, Chico 0; Holliday 7, Paradise 0; Northwest 7, Saginaw 0; Softball – Alvord 10, Era 0; Bowie 14, Boyd 8; Sanger 10, Bridgeport 2; Chico 22, Tioga 11; Decatur 7, Argyle 5; Paradise 9, Holliday 2; Northwest 8, Saginaw 1.

RECEPTION FOR BLAND – A reception honoring Bridgeport ISD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland will be 4-6 p.m. today at the Bridgeport ISD Alternative Learning Center Training Room located at 1101 17th Street. Bland will be going to Snyder ISD later this month.

MARKER DEDICATION – The Wise County Historical Commission and the A.S. Johnston Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans are holding a dedication ceremony for a Texas Historical Commission subject marker honoring Captain George W. Stevens at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Capt. Stevens was a former Frontier Defender, Wise County Sheriff and early Texas Ranger. The marker location is on the east side of the Wise County Courthouse. The public is invited.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System will hold diabetes education classes in Alvord today. The beginner class will be offered at 3 p.m., and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. Both classes will be held at the First Baptist Church. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN, CCRN, CDE. No RSVP required. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

TOPS OPEN HOUSE – TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) will hold an open house 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Baptist Church East door basement. Call Orville Bridges at 940-389-2906 for information.

PRE-K REGISTRATION – Bridgeport Elementary School is having pre-kindergarten registration 3:45 to 5 p.m. today. Pre-k students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 and meet income eligibility standards and/or be unable to speak or comprehend English. Bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residence and a photo ID of the person enrolling the student.

COALITION MEETING – Wise County Community Coalition will hold its regular meeting noon today at Pizza Hut in Decatur. Call Mike Bell, 940-627-9082 for information.

BAND BOOSTERS – The Decatur Band Booster Club meets 6 p.m. today at the high school band hall. The club will discuss officers for the next school year.