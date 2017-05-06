UPDATE

May Election Results

Posted on May 06, 2017.


City council and school board elections are today. Wise County has several contested races, as well as three bond elections, a water district decision and the issue of tax assignment, all on various ballots. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. A list of election day polling places, as well as what will appear on each ballot, was featured in the midweek Wise County Messenger.

ALVORD ISD: $13.6 Milion Bond
For TBA
Against TBA
CITY OF AURORA: Mayor
Janet Derting TBA
Terry Solomon TBA
BOYD ISD: Place 1
Martin Cain TBA
Rebecca Parr TBA
BOYD ISD: Place 3
Krista Barber TBA
Kyle Erwin TBA
Toby Miller TBA
BRIDGEPORT ISD: Place 7
Jessie DeLuna TBA
Linda Duck TBA
CHICO ISD: $1.8 Milion Bond
For TBA
Against TBA
CITY OF CHICO: Mayor
Roger Mead TBA
Euell Rackley TBA
Colleen Self TBA
DECATUR ISD: Place 4
Misti Davie TBA
Glen Harrison TBA
Rex Hoskinson TBA
CITY OF DECATUR: Water Supply District
For TBA
Against TBA
CITY OF NEWARK: Reassignment of Half-Cent Sales Tax
For TBA
Against TBA
NORTHWEST ISD: $399 Million Bond
For TBA
Against TBA
CITY OF RUNAWAY BAY: Three At-Large Council Seats
Deborah Lewis TBA
Ricky McDonald TBA
Jerry St. John TBA
Dan Ticer TBA
Wayne Wall TBA
Berry White TBA
Print This Page Print This Page

Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?